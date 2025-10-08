A Swedish journalist visited Ghana's Central Region and met a cocoa farmer, who had allegedly never seen a digital camera

The video captured a heartfelt cultural exchange, showing the farmer's curiosity turning into engagement with the digital camera

The journalist shared the experience online, describing it as an unforgettable story encountered deep within the community

During a working visit to Ghana's Central Region, a Swedish freelance journalist experienced a profound cultural exchange that captured the hearts of many around the world.

A Swedish journalist visits a Ghanaian cocoa farmer who had allegedly never seen a digital camera in his life. Photo credit: Getty Images, @sikaofficial. Image source: X

The journalist, whose identity remains undisclosed, reportedly stumbled upon a heartwarming story involving a Ghanaian cocoa farmer who had not encountered a digital camera before.

Swede shows Ghanaian cocoa farmer digital camera

According to reports, the Ghanaian farmer has had a history in studio photography, but surprisingly, he had not seen a digital camera in his life.

In the video, the journalist could be seen teaching the farmer how to use a digital camera. This experience left a lasting impression on both individuals. The journalist captioned the video, which read:

"Somewhere in Ghana's forests, I stumbled upon a story I'll never forget."

The scene featured a rustic environment reminiscent of a cocoa farming community in the Central Region. The female journalist was dressed in a white shirt and jeans. She knelt beside the farmer, who was sitting on a low stool.

The farmer was also dressed in a patterned shirt and dark trousers. He held the camera with a mix of curiosity and concentration, his face illuminated by the device's technology.

The video captured the farmer's initial hesitance turning into engagement as he peered through the camera's viewfinder, guided by the journalist's patient instructions.

Watch the video below:

Swedish lady shares experience in Ghana

In a similar report, a Swedish traveller named Louise shared her surprise at the level of development she encountered in Ghana, which exceeded her expectations.

In a YouTube video, she admitted that she had initially expected the country to be dry, empty, and underdeveloped but was impressed by the bustling cities, infrastructure, and rapid growth.

Louise, who was in Ghana for field research, also noted the cultural vibrancy, despite her fear of animals like snakes and spiders.

She encouraged others to visit Ghana, emphasising that it should be the first African country on anyone's list.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the farmer's digital camera curiosity

@baah5767 commented:

"Chale, why say dem always want to show the rural side of Africa? Ah."

@JayBee554 said:

"Blacks ankasa we dey back."

@sammybadvance wrote:

"How much did she pay him? Black men deserve better."

A Cameroonian farmer advises Ghanaian cocoa cultivators to be patient with their cocoa business. Photo credit: Celebrity farmer. Image source: TikTok

Cameroonian advises Ghanaian cocoa farmers

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Cameroonian cocoa farmer, known as @celebrity_farmer, advised Ghanaian cocoa cultivators to remain patient despite low prices.

He shared his own experience, explaining how Cameroonian farmers faced similar struggles but eventually saw significant profits as the market rebounded.

The farmer highlighted that while cocoa prices in Cameroon rose from $1 to $12 per kg in 2024, many Ghanaian farmers cut down their trees for illegal mining.

He urged Ghanaian farmers to stay committed to their land, believing that the global cocoa market could eventually turn in their favour.

