Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has set social media ablaze in the wake of his statement about the former member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya

The spiritualist appealed to the former Minister to be cautious when it comes to the people he entrusts with certain items, like her food and water

The statement from the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement comes at a time when the family of the Apostle has issued a release warning the general public

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, has sent an urgent message to the former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo

In a video that has since gone viral, and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @teetrends53, the spiritualist warned the NPP stalwart against the people she now chooses to trust.

Ajagurajah advises Adwoa Safo following the demise of Apostle Safo.Photo credit: @Ajagurajah/Facebook, @Kantanka TV/Facebook

With this, he warned the former Procurement Minister, who is now the head of the Kantanka family, to be mindful of what she consumes, whether food or drink.

Ajagurajah then urged Adwoa Safo to also be careful of the people she now entrusts her food and drinks to.

"Former Minister, be mindful of the food you eat, and the water you drink. This is all I can tell you, I am speaking to you about spiritual matters. Ensure that anything you take into your body, you don’t entrust to anybody, even your siblings," he stated in the video.

Kantanka family cautions public about Kwadwo Safo Jr.

The admonition to Adwoa Safo by Ajagurajah comes at a time when the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo issued a statement telling the public not to transact any funeral-related dealings with the former CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

Ghanaian inventor Apostle Safo dies at the age of 90.

The statement, on Monday, October 6, from the family’s spokesperson, disclosed that all issues about the funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

The release then warned persons who do not heed the warning and would go on to transact any business with Kwadwo Safo Jr that they do so at their own risk.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr. Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has been authorized to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organization of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the statement read.

