Bishop Ajagurajah has shared a concerning prophecy concerning the children of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

In a video, the Ajagurajah Movement leader warned about an impending battle between Adwoa Safo and her brother, Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr

Bishop Ajagurajah also opened up about other spiritual encounters he has had with the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo since his demise

The founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has made a prophetic declaration concerning the children of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the spiritual leader held a TikTok live session to address the issues that have arisen about the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader's family since his demise.

Bishop Ajagurajah claimed that there has been infighting among the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's children since he passed away.

The Ajagurajah Movement leader claimed that the late inventor's soul was unhappy and was bent on taking the life of one of the children.

He prophesied that there was going to be a power struggle between the late prophet's two children, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr.

Bishop Ajagurajah claimed that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's son would lose the impending battle with his sister.

He said:

"Problems have arisen among Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children. Have you seen that it has started raining? Have you guys seen the rainbow? Until he takes one of his children, the man will never let his legacy go down the drain."

"The fights have already started. There is going to be a power struggle. The guy will not win. Adwoa Safo will not allow him to win. Kwadwo will also feel that he is a man and deserves to win."

Bishop Ajagurajah claimed that the late Kristo Asafo Mission founder shared the prophecy with him during a spiritual encounter after his demise.

He called on critics to observe the events that would transpire between members of the late Apostle's family. He also claimed that the deceased was a spiritual entity.

The video of Bishop Ajagurajah prophesying about the power struggle between Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's children is below:

Kantanka's family warns public about Safo Jnr

Bishop Ajagurajah's prophecy comes days after Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family released a statement about Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr.

In the statement, the family warned the public not to engage in any business dealings with the former CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies.

The statement, signed by the family’s spokesperson, advised that all issues about the funeral of the apostle should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

The family also cautioned that any individual who would engage in any dealings with the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's son risked facing severe consequences.

What happened to Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka?

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka died at the age of 113 on Thursday, September 14, 2025, according to his family. His daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, announced the news of his demise to the public in a statement.

Following his demise, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family has received condolence messages from numerous high-profile personalities.

Former president Nana Akufo-Addo, Osebo the Zaraman, Nana Kwame Bediako, Akrobeto, Bola Ray, Diana Asamoah and many others have all visited the residence of the late Kristo Asafo Mission founder to mourn him and commiserate with his family.

Ajagurajah's prophecy about Kantanka's children stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

K.Sarp Security commented:

"Papa, I believe whatever you say, okay, but Papa, my question is, can't the children of Apostle Safo make peace between them?"

God is King wrote:

"Bishop, you are always good when it comes to visions."

Adu-Darko Ellen said:

"Papa, please, can't someone do anything about it? Eii."

Rosemary Obey wrote:

"Hmm, you are right, my dear. God bless you 🙏."

Prophet Commander One prophesies about Kantanka's children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Commander One prophesied about Kantanka's children after their father's demise.

In a video, the prophet claimed that the late religious leader's spirit was unsettled and still roaming his residence.

Prophet Commander also cautioned Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's children about their utterances towards each other following their father's demise.

