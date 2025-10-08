Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Osebo Shares Alleged Details About Apostle Safo’s Chosen Successor Amid Tension Between His Children

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
A self-described godson of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, Osebo, has shared details on the late man of God’s chosen heir amid a power struggle between his children in the wake of his death.

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Automobiles died on September 11, 2025.

His death was announced via a statement released by his daughter, former Dome Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo.

Following the announcement, social media speculation arose over who would take over his empire between the politician and her stepbrother, Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

Amid the speculation, a statement from the family announced that no individual or group should deal with Kwadwo Safo Jnr as a representative of the family.

Osebo speaks on Apostle Safo’s successor

Amid the confusion over who succeeds the late man of God, Osebo the Zaraman has shared alleged insider information about the process.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, he claimed that Apostle Safo made his choice of successor over 20 years ago.

“About twenty years ago, Apostle Safo said that he had taken off his footwear and handed it to his daughter, who is a queen, which is Adwoa. He gave her his slippers. It's a proverb, meaning that he knew what she could do. I also believe that he had conversations with his daughter and gave her a lot of family information,” he said.

Osebo stated that despite the ongoing strife, he believed that no conflict would arise, as it would disgrace the memory of the late, great Apostle.

