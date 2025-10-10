The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa is trending in the wake of his latest comment surrounding the suit filed against Odo Broni and the head of Daddy Lumba's family

Speaking in an interview, he opened up about what his client had to go through while Daddy Lumba left her in Germany

Lawyer William Kusi then spoke about the resolve of his client to ensure that Odo Broni is not recognised as a widow during Daddy Lumba's funeral

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The lawyer for Daddy Lumba's disgruntled wife, Akosua Serwaa, has stirred reactions following his commentary surrounding the lawsuit filed against Odo Broni.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Lawyer William Kusi, who was speaking in an interview with Top Radio on October 9, 2025, clarified that the issue involving Odo Broni cannot be blamed on her, adding that her only problem was falling in love with the wrong person.

The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa details the plight her client is going through. Photo credit: @Biscout/Facebook, @DLFM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

It was at this point that he opened up on the challenges Akosua Serwaa had to endure as the wife of Daddy Lumba, especially living in Germany.

With this, he opened up about how his client took a loan of 100,000 Deutsch Marks, equivalent to 51,000 euros, after Daddy Lumba left her for Ghana while she was caring for their baby.

Lawyer Kusi disclosed that Akosua Serwaa has still been unable to pay off the loan she took years ago and continues to work at 62.

"If you were Akosua Serwaa, you would understand this: when Lumba left for Ghana, their last born was still a baby. What Akosua Serwaa told me was that she took out a loan of over 100,000 Deutsch Marks (51,000 euros), which she has still not been able to pay off. "

Today, at 62, she still has to work. All this happened during their marriage, so it is not as simple as they think. She was breastfeeding while the young lady took him(Daddy Lumba) somewhere. She has been deprived for all these years, and now, when the man dies, we are being told that she also has to be a widow. She cannot agree to that."

Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit against Odo Broni

Akosua Serwaa has filed a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba's family head, Transitions Funeral Home, and Odo Broni after the date of her late husband's funeral service was announced.

Daddy Lumba's first wife files a lawsuit against Odo Broni. Photo credit: @ghbrain/Facebook, @Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Court documents sighted by YEN.com.gh indicate that the lawsuit was filed on October 3, challenging the funeral arrangements by the funeral committee.

The elderly woman is praying to the court to recognise her as the only legitimate spouse of the late singer, as per her lawyer.

Akosua Serwaa wants Odo Broni, the singer's partner in Ghana, with whom he has several children, to be acknowledged as a mistress.

Watch the full interview below:

Collins Amankwah speaks on Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family spokesperson offered clarity on the lawsuit filed by Akosua Serwaa.

Collins Owusu Amankwah dismissed the assertion that the injunction sought by Akosua Serwaa was to stop the family from proceeding with the funeral.

She then had some words of advice for Akosua Serwaa regarding the lawsuit.

Source: YEN.com.gh