A close ally of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has detailed her alleged legal demands against rival widow Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni

In a viral video, she listed the alleged demands, including compelling Odo Broni to prove she was married to the late legend

The video stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians querying why Akosua Serwaa did not fight for her rights when her husband was alive

An alleged key ally of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has stirred reactions online after detailing what she has planned against the late singer's second wife.

Akosua Serwaa sparked social media conversations on October 9, 2025, after releasing a statement announcing she planned to take legal action against her late husband’s family.

In the statement, she made several accusations against Daddy Lumba’s family head (abusuapanin), Kofi Owusu, and his alleged second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

She claimed that she was not consulted during arrangements for the late highlife legend’s funeral despite being his legally wedded wife.

Akosua Serwaa accused Lumba’s abusuapanin of deliberately sidelining her, describing the situation as an affront to her position as Daddy Lumba’s widow.

“Since the passing of Mr. Fosuh, there has been a continuous and deliberate effort to marginalise Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh, the wedded wife, in all funeral-related decisions. This behavior is unacceptable and contrary to both cultural and moral principles,” the statement said.

She also argued that she was the only legally wedded wife of the late singer and that anyone else presenting themselves as his widow was illegitimate.

Akosua Serwaa ally details Odo Broni demands

Following the release of the statement, documents emerged on social media showing details of Akosua Serwaa’s court case against Odo Broni and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

The court documents sparked online conversation, some leading members of Akosua Serwaa's camp explained what allegedly triggered her decision to sue.

In a live video hosted by Obaa Tiwaa Multimedia, supporters of Daddy Lumba’s wife discussed the court case and explained what his first wife was demanding out of Odo Broni.

“On October 16, Odo Broni must prove that she's the legally married wife of Daddy Lumba. If she can prove that, then she would be charged with bigamy. After the bigamy charge, the second demand is to seek an injunction on the funeral. The third demand relates to freezing all properties owned by Daddy Lumba. Akosua Serwaa is also seeking that Odo Broni vacates Daddy Lumba's prime property in East Legon,” she said.

Daddy Lumba family replies to Akosua Serwaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family spokesperson responded to the lawsuit filed by Akosua Serwaa.

In a video, he stated that the funeral was going to be held on December 6 as scheduled and warned Akosua Serwaa that the family retains the sole prerogative to decide who would be recognised as the late Daddy Lumba's rightful widow.

