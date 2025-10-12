The lawyers for the Fosuh family have responded to Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba

The letter, which was signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, accused Akosua Serwaa of deserting Daddy Lumba when he needed her the most

Social media users who saw the letter thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Lawyers for the family of the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly called Daddy Lumba, have accused his first wife of deserting him when he needed her the most.

This was contained in a letter dated October 1, 2025 and signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates.

The letter was a response to the complaints of Akosua Serwaa about the funeral arrangements of the late highlife legend.

According to Baba Jamal & Associates, it received an order from the Fosu Royal Family to clarify certain comments made by Akosuah Serwaa Fosuh.

The lawyers stated that the family recognises Odo Broni as Daddy Lumba's wife since she stayed with him till his demise. They added that Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni had six children after staying together for over 15 years.

"Our client informs us that Priscilla Ofori (aka Odo Broni) is married to the late Daddy Lumba and was the woman who lived with him through thick and thin and was blessed with six children for over fifteen years. They lived together till his final day on earth."

"Suffice it to say that, when your client deserted the late Daddy Lumba, Odo Broni was there for him. It is therefore our clear instructions to state that Odo Broni is a recognised wife of the late Daddy Lumba and the same is recognised by the Fosu Royal family," it added.

Daddy Lumba’s funeral faces a legal setback as his wife, Akosua Serwaa, files an injunction against the Fosu family and Odo Broni over her exclusion from the funeral preparations.

In the writ, she claims to be the legally wedded wife of Daddy Lumba.

Reactions to lawyer's response

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post on social media. Read them below:

@baahrealest said:

"Lumba was a very intelligent man; he understood very well what a marriage by ordinance was, and the fact that he didn’t divorce Serwa, knowing very well what the implications would be after his demise, should tell all of us that he never wanted Serwaa to be left out in any future."

@NPKAY24 wrote:

"DL really suffered, both in life and in death. As this saga unfolds, some of the lyrics in his songs are becoming even more relevant to the living. Yɛ ne wo sere kwa! Hopefully, he had the will to back off all the wolves in sheep's clothing. May he find the peace that eluded him."

@SaintAugu5t said:

"Where is Odo Broni's marriage certificate?"

@onyameahuwo wrote:

"So allow both to be widows ɛ...keep things simple kɛkɛ."

@joejunior566 said:

"The law is the law. Jesus sweated and died for us, but look at how we're treating him today. She suffered and sacrificed, yes, but is it enshrined in Law? She can be compensated fine but not up to 1/3rd. My mum went through this as a legal wife, so I know how Akosua feels."

@PrePapaPreko wrote:

"I'm surprised this BS is coming from her lawyers. It's not about who was there for him through any thick and thin nonsense. People shouldn't forget that civil marriage always trumps traditional marriage. In this case, Akosua Serwaa remains the only recognised wife by law."

Daddy Lumba's funeral coordinator pleads with Akosua Serwaa

YEN.com.gh reported that Collins Owusu Amankwah, the coordinator of Daddy Lumba's funeral planning committee, pleaded with Akosua Serwaa to consider an out-of-court settlement.

He said that would prevent the public embarrassment that may occur.

Amankwah insisted no injunction has been granted and appeals for calm ahead of the final funeral rites.

