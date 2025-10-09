Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has dragged Odo Broni and abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to court over the late legend’s funeral plans

She claimed she was disrespected and sidelined as she learned about her husband’s burial date only through social media

A writ of summons, filed on October 2, 2025, at the Kumasi High Court, gave the three defendants eight days to respond or risk judgment in their absence

More details have emerged about the lawsuit Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed against his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, aka Odo Broni.

Details of Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit against Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin surface in court documents.

Akosua Serwaa initiated legal proceedings against Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Transitions Funeral Home following the announcement of the late singer's funeral plans.

On October 8, it was announced that the late legend’s funeral had been scheduled for December 6 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

In a statement released on October 9, 2025, the late singer’s first wife claimed she was not consulted in planning Lumba's funeral.

She said she had been constantly disrespected since her husband’s passing, and described finding out her husband’s burial date on social media as distressing.

“Since the passing of Mr Fosuh, there has been a continuous and deliberate effort to marginalise Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh, the wedded wife, in all funeral-related decisions. This behaviour is unacceptable and contrary to both cultural and moral principles,” the statement said.

It announced that Akosua Serwaa had initiated legal proceedings to stop the funeral from going ahead.

Details of Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit

Following the release of the statement announcing the commencement of legal proceedings, a snippet of the court document has emerged online.

It showed that Akosua Serwaa filed suit against Odo Broni and the two other defendants on October 2 at the High Court in Kumasi.

The writ of summons showed that all three defendants had been given eight days to respond to the lawsuit.

It also warned that if they do not respond within the stipulated time, a judgement may be delivered in their absence.

