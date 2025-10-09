Daddy Lumba’s family spokesperson has dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit and confirmed the December 6 funeral plans were still on course

In a video, Collina Amankwah sent a stern warning to the late legend’s first wife and insisted that the family had the final say on who would be declared as Lumba’s widow

Akosua Serwaa had earlier filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court, demanding an injunction to halt the funeral and asserting her position as Lumba’s sole legal wife

Collins Owusu Amankwah, a spokesperson for Daddy Lumba’s family, has sent a stern warning to the late singer’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

A spokesperson for Daddy Lumba's family responds to the late singer's first wife, Akosua Serwaa filing a lawsuit against his funeral. Image credit: @ohemaalumba, @peace104.3fm1, @daddylumbaofficial

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa has reportedly dragged the family of her late husband to court over being sidelined in making decisions for his funeral.

In a lawsuit filed on October 2, 2025, at the High Court in Kumasi, she argued that she found out about her husband’s funeral date on social media, a development she described as distressing.

“On 8th October 2025, Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu granted an interview in which he publicly announced a funeral date for Mr. Fosuh - without consulting Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh (the legal wife) or their children. This action shows a complete lack of respect for the immediate family, who must make appropriate preparations before traveling to Ghana for the funeral,” the statement said.

Akosua Serwaa demanded an injunction to halt the funeral and asserted her right as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife and, subsequently, his only legitimate widow.

Daddy Lumba’s family spokesperson replies Akosua Serwaa

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Peace FM in Accra, Honourable Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament and a member of the funeral planning committee, rubbished the lawsuit.

Honourable Amankwah said no injunction had been placed on the funeral at the time he was speaking; therefore, they were going ahead with planning for it on December 6.

He also sent a stern warning to Akosua Serwaa, insisting that, based on custom and tradition, the decision on who is recognised as the late singer’s widow is the sole prerogative of the family.

Since Daddy Lumba died, a dispute has emerged over who should be recognised as his legal widow as he left behind two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

The TikTok video of Honourable Amankwah speaking is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh