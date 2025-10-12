The lawyers for the Fosuh family have responded to Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba, after she complained about his funeral and estate matters

A letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates indicated that Akosua Serwaa has no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral

Social media users who saw the letter online thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Lawyers for the Fosu Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta said Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has no authority to tell them how to organise his funeral.

This was contained in a letter dated October 1, 2025 and signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, addressing Akosua Serwaa's complaints about Daddy Lumba's funeral and estate matters.

Lawyers of Fosu Family says the family recognises Odo Broni as a wife of Daddy Lumba.

The letter questioned Akosua Serwaa's position as Daddy Lumba's wife and insisted that the Fosu family recognises Priscilla Ofori, popularly called Odo Broni, as a wife of the late legend.

The letter alleged that Akosua Serwaa abandoned Daddy Lumba when he fell seriously ill and refused to relocate to Ghana to care for him. It further stated that Akosua Serwaa performed customary rites to dissolve the marriage.

On the matter of Daddy Lumba's estate, the lawyers stated that all his properties are part of his estate and will be jointly managed by the family and his children to ensure fairness. They cautioned all not to interfere with any of his estates until proper legal procedures are completed.

The lawyers added that Daddy Lumba left specific instructions before his demise to help the family carry out his wishes.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's lawyer's response

YEN.com.gh collated some social media comments on the lawyer's response to Akosua Serwaa. Read them below

@owusu_bryt said:

"So let’s say customarily the marriage was dissolved, but was it dissolved by law? The marriage was bound under the ordinance, and if it wasn’t dissolved by law, then it was still binding until the time of his demise. This is not the way to deal with a legend after his demise!"

@_inside_urhead wrote:

"You get money a problem, you no get a problem. Who fights over a poor man’s funeral? Man, wise up."

@nanakwiafe said:

"You refer to her as “Fosu” and claim in the same letter that she’s not a wife. lol. And this is coming from lawyers? Arh!"

@joejunior566 wrote:

"Kasa tenten... Before Obroni was a Theresa and Akosua who toiled to see DL succeed. In fact, my sister was married to DL's late promoter in Germany/Europe. In all their struggles was Akosua Serwaa. I'll drop an image of this in 1 day. Broni has played her part, yes, but not legally."

@bbach234579 said:

"Marriage by ordinance is not dissolved through traditional rites. Unless the lawyers were called to a chop bar, they will know. She is legally married under the ordinance until divorce proceedings are settled in court. If that is not done, Serwaa remains the only wife of Lumba."

Daddy Lumba's funeral coordinator pleads with Akosua Serwaa

Collins Amankwah, the Coordinator for Daddy Lumba's Funeral Planning Committee, appeals to Akosua Serwaa to withdraw court case.

YEN.com.gh reported that Collins Owusu Amankwah, the coordinator of Daddy Lumba's funeral planning committee, pleaded with Akosua Serwaa to consider an out-of-court settlement.

He said that would prevent the public embarrassment that may occur.

Amankwah insisted no injunction has been granted and appeals for calm ahead of the final funeral rites.

