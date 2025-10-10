A video showing an adorable moment at the Call to the Bar ceremony in Ghana has left many in awe

It all happened when a Chinese citizen was named among the 824 lawyers officially sworn in

Netizens who reacted to the video have celebrated Paul Chen for his remarkable achievement during his time in Ghana

Paul Chen, a Chinese national, has grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons as he joined the cohort of 824 lawyers called to the Ghana Bar today, October 10.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @the1957news showed the adorable moment the middle-aged Chinese man was called to receive his certificate at the event.

His face lit up with a smile as his colleagues cheered him while walking to receive his certificate and posed for a photo with it.

Speaking in an interview, Paul Chen indicated that he is a Kumasi-based businessman who decided that getting a legal education would be an advantage to him.

He therefore thanked his law lecturers and fellow students who made his dream of becoming a lawyer a reality.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 10,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the Bar ceremony

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions, with many commending Paul Chen

WeezyFitLife | Fitness stated:

"This guy could be sponsored by the Chinese government to come study our law, set up a law firm here in Ghana, and fight legally for their nationals in Ghana. Soon, he might be reopening all galamsey issues involving the Chinese and taking the state on for judgment debts."

Jay Daystar opined:

"I love to see this. Now there will be diversity in our law, with different and strong opinions. Ghana will work."

powertruth0 wrote:

"Honestly speaking, in my humble opinion, without being sentimental or judgmental, and of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my opinion, but rather looking at this serious matter without perspective distinction and views, leaving other factors on the ground constant and intentionally unbothered, I am really sorry to say this, but I honestly think and believe that I have nothing."

Mahani (Crisis LMHC/DBH) added:

"Some of you errrrh!!! You go to the UK, USA, etc., to become lawyers there. Is there anything wrong with a foreigner being a lawyer in Ghana?"

premier2288 indicated:

"This guy just came to read our law to fight for these people in this country, the future is pregnant."

Ghanaian nurse called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Leah Afoakwa, Esq., also inspired many with her story after she was called to the Ghana Bar.

In an interview, Leah shared her motivation to save and defend lives as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

She expressed her intent to manage the demands of both nursing and law through strategic planning and aims to impart her legal knowledge to her healthcare colleagues.

