A Ghanaian man, known for begging as mute, was exposed as a fraud after he spoke during a confrontation

The man used envelopes with messages like "Please help me, I am mute" to solicit donations from the public

Ghanaians who watched the video reacted with surprise and anger as the man was caught lying about his disability

A Ghanaian man who had long presented himself as mute to beg for alms on the streets has been caught as a fraud and exposed.

A self-proclaimed mute man speaks for the first time during a confrontation. Photo credit: EDHUB. Image source: X

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man, well-known in his community as deaf and mute, was exposed during a confrontation with a resident of the area he was in.

Ghanaian man fakes mutism, gets confronted

As seen in the video, it appeared that the yet-to-be-identified man used his fake mutism as a ruse to gain sympathy and financial support from the public.

According to the report, the man usually roamed the street with envelopes to solicit funds under the guise of being unable to speak. In the video, he was confronted by a group of people who had become suspicious of his act.

The resident filming the situation accused the man of being a fraud and demanded his money back, mentioning a previous warning he had given him. The resident was holding the envelope he uses to communicate his supposed inability to speak due to a disability.

The envelopes, visible in the video, read messages like "Please help me, I am mute" and "God bless you," a tactic that had apparently worked in eliciting donations from passersby.

The video showed the man initially maintaining his silent act during the confrontation, but as the pressure mounted, he responded verbally, much to the surprise and anger of those around him.

The video captures the crowd's surprise and anger at the situation, with many calling him a "scammer" and a "liar" as the confrontation continues.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian man faking mutism

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the surprising video below.

@SamTuga44 said:

"Ghana is a comedy channel in Heaven .🤣"

@ekgamor wrote:

"Ghana, the land of settings. 😂"

@tel_teddy commented:

"When God and the angels want a good laugh, they tune to Ghana. Ei. 😂😂"

@UccTaylorswift stated:

"Please, poverty caused the Mutism. The money he received cured him. Forgive him, please."

@julykitawonsa said:

"Eeei, there are levels to settings ampa.😂"

@iam_P2_ commented:

"If some pastors get this script, cash out season that ooo. 😂"

@BabavosWestland wrote:

"He’s stupid o. The rehearsal no work. How can you forget your script?"

