A physically challenged man captured attention and admiration as he was called to the Ghana Bar on October 10, 2025

The wheelchair-bound lawyer moved through the crowd with determination at the Accra International Conference Centre

Ghanaians praised his resilience and dedication, with some social media users celebrating his achievement online

A physically challenged man captured the hearts of many as he was successfully called to the Ghana Bar today, October 10, 2025.

A physically challenged Ghanaian man attends Call to the Bar ceremony today, stirring emotional reactions. Photo credit: GHBrain. Image source: TikTok.

In a video sighted online by YEN.com.gh, the wheelchair-bound lawyer was seen moving through the crowd with determination at the Accra International Conference Centre, where the historic ceremony was held.

YEN.com.gh reports that a total of 823 new lawyers were officially called to the Bar, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s legal fraternity. The event, which celebrates the transition of law graduates into full-fledged legal practitioners, was filled with moments of pride, emotion, and inspiration.

The young lawyer’s journey and unwavering spirit stood out to many, with viewers praising his resilience and dedication.

Watch the heartfelt moment in the video below:

Serwaa Amihere gets called to the Bar

The ceremony, held at the Accra International Conference Centre, continued to display the new members of Ghana’s Bar, one of whom is Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere.

The GHOne TV presenter looked elegant in her stylish outfit and arrived at the venue for the official ceremony in grand style.

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere gets called to the bar, setting the stage for her to begin practising as a barrister. Photo credit: serwaaamiihere. Image source: Instagram

In the trending moment, the newest celebrity lawyer was seen with her beautiful mother, her sister Maame Gyamfuaa, and a friend as they shared the special moment.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah also commended Serwaa Amihere for being an outstanding broadcaster and one of the few celebrity lawyers in Ghana.

She recounted the sleepless nights during which her proud mentee had to study for her Bar exams while juggling media work, influencing gigs, and other responsibilities.

The trending video is below:

Ghanaians praise physically challenged lawyer

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Msf 1942 said:

"Hey stranger,we are all proud of you. ✨ 🤗 Sending you hugs. 🤗"

Afiaserwaa78 wrote:

"Disability isn’t inability and disability is never a barrier or hindrance in achieving ur goals, dreams, and ambitions."

Maaaame Cerwaa commented:

"Awwwwwwn.😩❤ I don’t know you buh I’m super proud of youuuuuuuu.. Congrats."

LAST PIKIN said:

"Disability is not inability indeed, congratulations, stranger. I’m super proud of you."

Hamd_diiiyah commented:

"This is soo nice to watch. Congratulations stranger. 🤲🥰"

Owusuwaa said:

"People like these are always brilliant, and win cases anyhow."

Adelheid's Call-To-The-Bar celebration video emerges, Ghanaians mourn

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Adelheid Babatz Nyarko London, a Ghanaian midwife who was called to the Bar in May 2025, passed away.

A video that resurfaced on TikTok showed the heartwarming moment she was officially inducted, smiling and being celebrated by friends and family at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The young lawyer reportedly died on August 17, 2025, after a short illness. Adelheid began her law education in 2019 while working part-time as a senior midwife at St. Michael’s Catholic Hospital in Kumasi, overcoming health challenges that affected her studies along the way.

