Osebo the Zaraman has weighed in on the rift between Kwadwo Safo Jr and the other children of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

This comes after the family issued a disclaimer warning the public not to engage Kwadwo Safo Jr in any funeral-related dealings

The fashionista who is close to the Kantanka family cautioned the patriarch's son as he shared the real reason behind the ongoing rift

Ghanaian fashionista Osebo the Zaraman has addressed the frenzy surrounding the Kantanka family after the patriarch, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, died and his son Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jr was sidelined.

Osebo, who is a self-styled godson of the late patriarch, hosted a live TikTok interaction to express his thoughts on the criticisms and hate comments targeted at the Kantanka family.

According to Osebo, the decision to axe Akofena had nothing to do with enmity between the siblings, as propagated by the media.

"None of the siblings hates Kwadwo. However, he may have exhibited some habits that the family frowns upon," Osebo said.

Osebo advises Kwadwo Safo Jr

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Osebo rallied behind Adwoa Safo instead of Kwadwo Safo Jr to replace the late Apostle as the leader of the Kantanka family.

"No amount of insults will change the fact that Adwoa Safo was selected by her father to lead the family. She is the queenmother of the church. She will decide who will be king," Osebo noted.

He established that Adwoa Safo was the right heir and cautioned Kwadwo Safo Jr to stop misinforming the public.

Fans react to Osebo's warning to Safo Jr's warning

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Kobbe Chichi said:

I told you people to leave the family alone; the family has its reasons for coming out and saying whatever they wanted to say. The son is not correct.

Akpagu Akanbeba Esther Love

A close family member said the same thing.

That the man made all his decisions before dying.

Nana King shared:

Bro are you a family member why don't set aside and show us your outfit clothing shop it seems like you are talking too much bro

Angela Nyarko commented:

Me the only thing I know about him is that he doesn't know how to talk

Isaac Abeka added:

But but guys please..I want to know is Zaara man a kantaka son ....? Please j just want to know..just for record if same one know let me know it...tnx

Otumfuo issues stern warning to Kantanka's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo had issued a stern warning to Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family during their visit to the Manhyia Palace.

In a video, he cautioned the family against any unnecessary drama as they went to inform him about the Kristo Asafo Mission leader's demise.

The Asantehene's subtle warning to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family has triggered varying reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

