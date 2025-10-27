Mzbel has reacted to the news about the demise of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

In a video, the veteran musician recounted an embarrassing encounter they had at an event years earlier

Mzbel's remarks about her past interactions with the late Nana Konadu have stirred up reactions online

Veteran Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has reacted to the news of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' passing.

Mzbel reacts to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' death and recounts their past encounter.

The former First Lady died at the age of 76 at Ridge Hospital after being admitted for medical treatment on October 23, 2025.

In a press briefing after the NDP party founder's death, the head of her family and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, shared that she was immediately rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the morning.

Nana Konadu attended the funeral service of Lucy Abena Konadu Effah at the Christ the King Church in Accra, a day before her untimely demise.

President John Dramani Mahama declared three days of national mourning following her death.

On Friday, October 24, 2025, prominent Ghanaian political figures, including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former President Nana Akufo-Addo, and other members of the NPP, visited the late Nana Konadu's residence to commiserate with the grieving family and sign the book of condolences.

Mzbel recounts past encounter with Nana Konadu

In a recent interview with media personality Emmanuel Agyemang, Singer Mzbel expressed her admiration for the late Nana Konadu.

She also recounted a past encounter with the late former First Lady, whom she claimed had embarrassed her in public.

According to Mzbel, she made some reckless comments while campaigning for President Mahama before the 2016 general elections.

She noted that her remarks did not go down well with the late Nana Konadu, who took offence to them, commenting:

"She did something that really pained me. I don't know what I did, but during the 2016 election campaign, I was reckless. I didn't know anything about politics, so I was talking anyhow, and I think she didn't like it. She was annoyed with me."

The veteran singer stated that she met Nana Konadu at the late Jerry John Rawlings' birthday party at the National Theatre some years back and that an embarrassing incident ensued during their encounter.

Zanetor Rawlings shares details of her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' last moments.

Mzbel says Nana Konadu embarrassed her publicly

Mzbel noted that the late former First Lady pushed her aside when she attempted to hug and take photos with her husband at the celebratory event.

She said:

"It was JJ Rawlings' birthday and we were all invited. I was excited when I saw JJ Rawlings and decided to hug and take pictures with him. When I got there, Nana Konadu pushed me aside. This was at the National Theatre. That was the biggest embarrassment of my life."

She noted that some people later informed her that the late former First Lady was irritated with her over her utterances.

The video of Mzbel recounting her past encounter with the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is below:

Zanetor breaks silence after Nana Konadu's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings broke her silence a day after the demise of her mother, Nana Konadu.

Speaking in front of her family and sympathisers at their residence, the Korle Klottey MP detailed her mother's last moments.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' remarks about Nana Konadu's demise triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

