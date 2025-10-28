The Kumasi Appeal Court has officially dismissed the injunction filed by Akosua Serwaa, the first of the late Daddy Lumba

The lawsuit was concerning the management of the body and the funeral proceedings of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu

This ruling has paved the way for discussions regarding the next steps in honouring his memory

The Kumasi Appeal Court has dismissed the injunction filed by Akosua Serwaa regarding the body and funeral arrangements of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

In a viral Instagram video, the lawyers representing Daddy Lumba's partner, Priscilla Ofori Atta (also known as Odo Broni), and the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, addressed the matter.

Lawyer confirms Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin will decide who will perform the late Daddy Lumba's widowhood rites. Photo credit: @tinanewsgh.

Source: Facebook

Abusuapanin to determine who performs widowhood rites

Odo Broni’s lawyer has disclosed that the injunction application filed by Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, concerning the body of the late musician had been struck out by the Kumasi High Court.

He emphasised that only the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has the authority to determine which of the two wives of the late legendary Ghanaian musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu (commonly known as Daddy Lumba), will perform the widowhood rites.

"As it stands, there is absolutely no injunction on Daddy Lumba's body. The family has the absolute right to make any determination regarding who will perform any role," the lawyers stated to the media.

The Instagram video is below:

Akosua Serwaa files injunction on Lumba’s body

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba, filed the injunction claiming that she had been excluded from the funeral preparations for her husband, who passed away on July 26, 2025.

She also filed a lawsuit against the Transition Funeral Home for storing her late husband's body without her permission.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her to the point where she only learned of the funeral date via social media.

The Instagram video is below:

Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni attend the late Daddy Lumba's one-week ceremony. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: UGC

German Embassy confirms Akosua Serwaa as wife

The German Embassy has broken its silence on the ongoing dispute surrounding the family of the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 27, 2025, the German Embassy confirmed that, before Daddy Lumba's passing, he and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, were lawfully married under civil law.

The embassy noted that they were married on December 23, 2004, in Bornheim, Germany, with the marriage duly recorded by the registrar’s office. Furthermore, the embassy confirmed that their marriage had never been dissolved by divorce before Daddy Lumba's death.

The Facebook post about the German Embassy confirming Akosua Serwaa as the legal wife of the late Daddy Lumba is below:

Lumba's cousin speaks after his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the late Daddy Lumba's cousin, who has spoken out about the alleged discussion he had with Odo Broni following the musician's death.

It came after the sister of the late musician and his first wife inquired about the cause of the musician's death

Some social media users have called for a probe into the legend's passing for the proposed date for his final funeral rites.

Source: YEN.com.gh