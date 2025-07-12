Some residents in Amasaman and Nsawam are unhappy with the road condition in their areas and have called the government's attention to it

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, some of the affected residents took to the streets to register their displeasure over the poor road condition

The organiser of the demonstration said that it should not be about the number of people who came to protest, but that their grievances should be addressed

Some residents and road users of the Ofankor–Nsawam highway protested on the streets over what they say is the government’s continued inattention to the road project.

The residents claim that the government’s abandonment is having several negative effects on them and their businesses, hence the need for the demonstration.

They hope that the protest will serve as a wake-up call to the Mahama-led administration. The unhappy protestants also argued that the road serves as a link between Accra, the capital city and several outlying communities. And other regional capitals.

The Ofankor-Nsawam road is considered an important road that links Accra to the Eastern Region. Despite the importance of the road, its condition is not good.

The poor condition leads to heavy traffic, long travelling times, and frequent vehicular breakdowns. The protestors said the poor road condition puts pressure on road users and affects their productivity at work and in other things.

The protestors took to the streets on Saturday, July 12, 2025. They comprised residents, commercial drivers, and business owners.

They marched through key sections of the affected areas, holding placards with messages such as “Accidents Daily, How Many More?,” “Accountability Missing!,” and “Years of Dust, Delays and Broken Promises.”

Some of the protestors said the road condition keeps getting worse thereby making it impassable. They said the potholes, stalled construction, and the heavy equipment on the road is cause for worry.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Organiser of the Nsawam Traffic Watch Community, Jeffrey Smith, said that they need the government to address their concerns.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to issue a formal response to the protest.

