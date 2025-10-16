Danquah Adjei Domson, at 21, shared his inspiring journey from primary school to becoming one of Ghana’s youngest lawyers

He passed the WASSCE at 15, completed his law degree with First Class Honours, and was called to the Bar

Danquah’s passion for law developed through his interest in social studies and history during his school years

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Danquah Adjei Domson, one of the youngest lawyers to be recently called to the Bar, has shared details about his remarkable journey.

One of Ghana's youngest lawyers, Danquah Adjei Domson, shares details about his journey. Photo credit: Graphiconnline. Image source: X

Source: UGC

From his love for simple subjects in primary school to attaining credentials in one of the most prestigious professions in the nation, the 21-year-old Danquah shared some surprises he experienced at the tender age of 12.

Youngest Ghanaian lawyer shares his journey

He explained that he had written the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and entered SHS at the age of 12.

Born on April 12, 2004, Domson’s academic path was a dream many Ghanaian students wished upon themselves.

During an interview, the young lawyer shared how his academic success was evident at Colonel Baidoo Basic School, where he also sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at just 15 and passed in flying colours.

He said:

“I really loved the place. I enjoyed the moment over there. That’s where I realised I was ready for the next level. I built my faith in God, and from there I passed. I wrote the WASSCE at 15."

According to Danquah, his love for law was sparked early during his primary school days through his interest in social studies and government.

“In JHS, I just knew I loved social studies and history. When I got to Life International College, my teachers made it even more exciting. I knew law was my path,” he explained.

Emphasising his love for the profession, he disclosed that he believes law is embedded in all aspects of life, from media and communication to commercial and contract matters. This realisation, he said, pushed him further.

He stated that he pursued a Bachelor of Laws degree between 2019 and 2023 at the University of Cape Coast, where he graduated with First Class Honours.

He disclosed that he then undertook two years of professional training at the Ghana School of Law in Mokola and was called to the Bar.

Watch the video below:

Gifted Ghanaian boy displays superior intelligence

In a similar story, a young Ghanaian prodigy known as the Human Calculator wowed social media users after demonstrating an extraordinary knowledge of animal science.

In a trending video, the boy, Joseph Owura, confidently named the scientific names of various animals during an interview with a local media outlet.

A highly intelligent Ghanaian boy, Joseph Owura, seamlessly mentions the scientific names of animals offhand. Photo credit: Joseph Owura. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Joseph effortlessly rattled off the binomial nomenclature of animals ranging from wild cats like lions and leopards to domestic animals like pigs, as well as insects such as cockroaches.

Watch the lovely moment below:

Chinese man celebrates call to the Bar

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Paul Chen, a Chinese man based in Ghana, shared his joy among many Ghanaians after joining the cohort of 824 lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on October 10.

A video shared on social media showed the adorable moment the middle-aged Chinese man was called to receive his certificate at the event.

Netizens who reacted to the video celebrated Paul Chen for his remarkable achievement during his time in Ghana.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh