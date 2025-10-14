Mohammed Kudus has extended his generosity once again by making a heartwarming donation to his boyhood club

The 25-year-old played a starring role in Ghana's qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico

He is expected to rejoin his teammates at Tottenham Hotspur after the conclusion of the international break

Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus has once again proven that fame has not changed his heart.

After helping Ghana book a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder returned to where it all began, Strong Tower FC in Nima, to celebrate and give back to the community that shaped him.

Kudus donates to his boyhood club

The 25-year-old, who played a key role in the Black Stars’ qualification campaign, marked the achievement by donating football kits, training gear, and jerseys to his boyhood club.

The gesture was his way of ensuring that the next generation of young footballers from Nima have the tools to pursue their dreams.

Smiles, cheers, and chants filled the air as the community celebrated one of their own who had risen from their midst to global stardom.

During a brief ceremony, Kudus’ former youth coach, Ayoba, spoke with pride and admiration for his protégé.

“This is a beautiful jersey from my amazing superstar, and you know for Strong Tower he is the one behind it and everything good he is behind it,” Ayoba said, gesturing toward the donated items.

He praised Kudus’ generosity and urged the young players to follow his example, reminding them to stay disciplined, focused, and grateful.

Watch the video:

For Kudus, this was more than just a donation — it was a homecoming. Strong Tower FC was where his football journey took its first real shape before he earned a place at the Right to Dream Academy, paving the way for his rise to stardom in Europe.

Returning to his childhood club after guiding Ghana to its fifth World Cup appearance felt like a symbolic full circle moment — from the dusty pitches of Nima to the grandest stage in football.

Fans online were deeply moved by the video of Kudus’ visit, flooding social media with messages of admiration.

This is not the first time Kudus has reached out to his roots. Back in his breakthrough year at FC Nordsjaelland, he donated equipment to Strong Tower and has since continued to support the club almost every year, per KickGH.

His consistency in giving back reflects his humility and deep connection to his beginnings.

Kudus’ act of kindness reinforces his image as one of Ghana’s most grounded and community-driven footballers — a player who continues to shine globally but never forgets where it all started.

With Ghana’s World Cup dream now secured, Kudus will turn his attention back to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sofascore, Spurs will host Aston Villa on Sunday, October 19, as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

Kudus, fresh from international duty, will aim to keep his scoring touch alive after finding the net in their 2–1 win over Leeds United before the break.

