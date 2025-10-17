Canada has advised foreign travellers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament

The statement opened up on the possible red flags to note when it comes to applying for a Canadian visa

Netizens who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions on the heads-up given by the country

Canada has issued a statement cautioning prospective travellers to the country.

In a Facebook post on the official page of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the federal government department admonished foreign travellers to be on the lookout for red flags when applying for a visa to the country.

Canada cautions travellers of red flags in visa application. Photo credit: @Chris Tanouye FIFA/Getty Images, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

With this, it said an important warning sign for visa applicants to watch out for is someone pretending to be from IRCC on social media and asking for their personal information.

It also warned applicants against entertaining anyone demanding cash-only payments with no receipt and “guaranteed” visa approval.

The federal government department also cautioned against visa fee payments being requested by email, phone or bank transfer, and work recruiters providing visa documents with numerous errors or mistakes.



Ghanaians will be hoping to secure visas to Canada, Mexico, and the US after the senior national team, the Black Stars, qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated over 200 likes and comments.



Below is the post:

