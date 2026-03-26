Fans and players from five African nations could be required to pay up to $15,000 to secure tourist visas ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The hefty costs stem from regulations introduced under Donald Trump, which mandate high bond fees for visa applicants from the affected countries

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, with the final scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium

Five African nations bound for the 2026 FIFA World Cup could face significant hurdles entering the United States after a new directive introduced under President Donald Trump’s administration.

With just months to the tournament, the said countries have all been affected by updated visa rules that may force travellers to pay substantial financial bonds before being granted entry.

FIFA World Cup Drama as Donald Trump Targets 5 African Countries Including Senegal

Source: Getty Images

5 nations affected by Trump's new directive

Under the revised policy, visa applicants from up to 50 countries are now subject to a mandatory bond, a measure that initially began as a pilot programme in late 2025.

The expansion now directly impacts five African nations preparing for the World Cup.

Algeria, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia and Senegal have all been affected by the updated visa rules that may force travellers to pay substantial financial bonds before being granted entry.

All applicants from these countries must pay a bond that could reach as high as $15,000.

The requirement applies to everyone, regardless of age, with no clear exemptions for players, fans or officials.

According to reports, there is no nationwide system in place to waive these fees, and visa approvals remain at the discretion of U.S. consular officers. Even after paying the bond, entry is not guaranteed.

While some officials may waive the fee under what is described as a “significant national interest or humanitarian interest", it remains unclear whether participation in a global sporting event meets that threshold.

The financial burden is considerable. Bonds start at $5,000 for children and rise sharply for adults.

For families, the cost quickly escalates, with a group of four potentially required to pay up to $40,000 upfront just to travel.

FIFA World Cup Drama as Donald Trump Targets 5 African Countries Including Senegal

Source: Getty Images

Impact on Senegal and 4 African World Cup teams

The implications stretch beyond supporters and could affect teams directly.

Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire are scheduled to play two of their group matches in the United States, while Tunisia will feature there once.

But Algeria and Cape Verde will play all their matches in Mexico, which may ease their situation slightly.

Still, the broader concern remains. High travel costs, visa uncertainty and logistical barriers could limit fan turnout and complicate preparations for teams heading into the tournament.

Although the bond is refundable, applicants must leave the country within the time specified on their visa to reclaim the money.

Those who have already secured visas before the policy shift will not be required to pay retrospectively.

FIFA is understood to be engaging with U.S. authorities in an attempt to secure exemptions for players, staff and officials.

However, with time ticking and no firm resolution yet, uncertainty continues to hang over what should be a celebration of global football.

Source: YEN.com.gh