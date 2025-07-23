A video of a young lady's reaction after she was granted Canadian citizenship is trending on social media

The video showed the lady where her friends and loved ones came to offer her support

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated the young woman on her achievement

A Ghanaian lady who travelled to Canada to seek greener pastures has left many inspired after she announced that she has finally obtained citizenship.

In a video, the young lady, who was clad in a white dress, looking very cheerful, expressed delight, saying she too can call herself a Canadian citizen.

The young lady, who had been in Canada for ten years opened up on the struggles she faced in her journey to becoming a citizen.

At one point in time, she had to seek asylum and even apply for permanent residency on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

Things took a turn for the worse when she faced the risk of being deported.

Despite all this, she weathered the storm and today is a Canadian citizen.

"So today, Yaa Serwaa, I am a Canadian citizen. If I look at what I have been through here in Canada, it is not easy. Those in Canada will understand. I once tried seeking refuge, but it did not work. I chose to go on humanitarian grounds, and that also failed. What was even more painful was that I faced deportation at one point. However, in all of this, God, who is capable of doing all things, who will not fail you in times of need, because of Him, I am also a citizen.

She began to cry as she advised persons who are desirous of obtaining citizenship not to give up on their quest to legalise their stay, but rather to persist with purpose and determination.

"Brethren, please do not be discouraged. Good times are ahead of you. Put your trust in God and be purposeful in life, and rest assured that good times will come. Today, I feel like crying when I reflect on my past"

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian lady praised after securing Canadian citizenship

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young lady for becoming a Canadian citizen.

Tommy stated:

"Congrats, but ten (10) years is nothing, my dear. People are about 30 years and still counting without papers."

Leticia Lafia commented:

"When the time is right, the Lord will do it. I'm happy for you."

prettyteacher3 indicated:

"Sis, congrats! Please, where are you in Canada? I'm there too."

elizabethapedo added:

"I received my Canada visa in Jesus' name."

Akwasi Atta

"Congratulations, dear! You deserve it."

