The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa has spoken to journalists after a court hearing on Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit was adjourned

He indicated that the biological sisters of the late musician have all declared their support for his client

The hearing of the injunction application has meanwhile been adjourned to a new date

Counsel for Akosua Serwaa in the ongoing lawsuit filed against Odo Broni and the family head of Daddy Lumba has made an interesting disclosure regarding the siblings of the late musician.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Kumasi High Court application injunction hearing on Thursday, October 16, Lawyer William Kusi stated that the sisters of the late highlife musician, Faustina Fosu and Ernestina Fosu, have all thrown their support behind his client.

He made this disclosure as Ernestina Fosu, one of the sisters, attended the court hearing.

He also confirmed that Daddy Lumba did not have a biological brother, hence describing those claiming to be brothers of the late musician as “busy bodies.”

"She came to support Akosua Serwaa. Do you know that Daddy Lumba has no brothers, but he has sisters? They are all supporting Akosua Serwaa,” he said.

The court has meanwhile adjourned the case to October 28, 2025.

Lawsuit filed by Akosua Serwaa

Akosua Serwaa is praying the court to restrain Odo Broni from publicly presenting herself as the surviving wife of the late musician.

In her suit, Akosua Serwaa maintains that she is the legally wedded wife, adding that the family did not consult her before announcing the date for the final funeral rites.

