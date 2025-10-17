A Ghanaian nurse, Michael Kyei Baffour, stirred deep sorrow online after he tragically lost his life in a road accident while reportedly on his way to night duty

The nurse was reportedly rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) following the crash, but sadly passed away from his injuries

News of his untimely death stirred sorrow on social media, with several nurses lamenting the death of a colleague while on his way to save lives

A Ghanaian nurse, Michael Kyei Baffour, has stirred sorrow online after he was reported dead in a road traffic accident.

In a post seen by YEN.com.gh, TikToker The Humble Nurse reported that the dedicated nurse was headed to night duty when he was involved in a crash.

He was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The Humble Nurse shared a statement to announce the tragedy, mourning his unexpected passing while working to save lives.

“With heartfelt condolences, we announce to you the sudden passing of Mr Michael Kyei Baffour. His sudden passing occurred at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) yesterday after he was involved in an RTA on Thursday evening when he was on his way to night duty. We extend our condolences to the bereaved family. May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement read.

According to reports, the deceased had worked in several hospitals, including the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Afari Community Hospital.

Reactions to Michael Kyei Baffour’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to Michael Kyei Baffour’s death.

kooFRESH🙏 said:

"Awwww, such a painful exit 😢."

Abrempon Maame wrote:

"Aww, which hospital was he working at? Hmmm, this job😢."

Oforiwaah mamfo papabi commented:

"Eii Michael, w'aha mi ooh."

Sykoto said:

"Aww, Michael 😭😭😭😭😭. May God rest your gentle soul🙏."

