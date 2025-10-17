Popular TikTok personality and nursing student Adepa Saviour has sadly passed away

The news of the TikToker's demise was announced by her close friends in emotional social media posts

Many netizens took to social media to mourn the unfortunate demise of Adepa Saviour

Adepa Saviour, a young and vibrant TikToker and nursing student, has sadly passed away.

Close friends of the aspiring content creator announced the devastating news of her unfortunate demise on TikTok on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The circumstances surrounding Adepa Saviour's sudden demise remain sketchy, but some reports indicate that she had been battling an illness for close to a month.

The TikToker had last posted a video on her social media platform on September 21, which garnered some reactions from her close friends, who prayed for her speedy recovery from the unknown ailment.

TikTok personality Adwoa Faustian, who has over 11k followers on the video-sharing platform, announced the tragic news with an emotional social media post.

Before her demise, Adepa Saviour was a student at the Seikwa Nursing Training College, situated at Seikwa, in the Tain District of the Bono Region. Her unfortunate demise had left many of her colleagues grief-stricken.

The TikTok video announcing the demise of Adepa Saviour is below:

Below is Adepa Saviour's last social media post before her demise:

Pregnant Adepa Philo passes away in accident

The news of Adepa Saviour's demise comes after another TikToker, Adepa Philo, passed away in a tragic accident while pregnant with her unborn child.

Nana Quophi, a self-described godfather of the late TikToker, shared a video announcing her tragic demise with an emotional tribute. In another video, he reminisced on the memories they shared during her lifetime.

He wrote:

"Awww, Philo. 💔😭 May the creator of the universe and the ancestors of our land accept you in peace 🙏💔😭."

The TikTok video announcing the sad death of Adepa Philo is below:

Dah Guy Tekno dies in tragic car accident

Another young Berekum-based TikTok personality and businessman, Dah Guy Tekno, also tragically died in a devastating car accident.

The TikTok personality, known for showing off his flashy lifestyle to his numerous followers, was reportedly involved in a collision with a long truck while driving his blue unregistered Honda Civic on the Berekum road in the evening on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Footage from the accident scene, which has gone viral on social media, showed the wreckage of Dah Guy Tekno's badly mangled vehicle, which ended up in a nearby bush after the unfortunate incident.

The Berekum native had earlier shared a photo of himself posing beside his Honda Civic on the road on TikTok, a few hours before he was involved in the tragic accident.

The video from Dah Guy Tekno's accident scene is below:

The photos of Dah Guy Tekno posing beside his Honda Civic before the fatal accident are below:

Netizens mourn Adepa Saviour's demise

Efya commented:

"Aww, Saviour has left us in tears 😭😭."

Hajia said:

"Ooh Saviour, may your soul rest in peace 😭😭."

ixcious wrote:

"Nurses should pray very hard because eii."

Ama Franca said:

"Eii Saviour 😭😭😭😭. You broke everyone's heart."

Content creator Seguwah Official passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that content creator Seguwah Official passed away on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The late TikTok personality's close friends announced his untimely demise during a TikTok live session.

Seguwah Official reportedly passed away while receiving treatment for a severe illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

