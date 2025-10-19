A Ghanaian man expressed disbelief after meeting a woman who claimed to be the mother of twelve children

The woman laughed off the man's astonished reaction while standing with some of her children during the video

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions, discussing the challenges of raising a large family

A Ghanaian man was left in disbelief after encountering a woman who allegedly is a mother of twelve children.

A Ghanaian man shares his surprise after meeting a woman with reportedly 12 children. Photo credit: Getty Images. (Images are used for illustration purposes only)

Source: Getty Images

In the video making waves online, the Ghanaian man gave his unfiltered reaction, asking the woman if she was truly the mother of her children, to which she affirmed.

Ghanaian shares encounter with mother of 12

The woman was standing beside some of her children that were present during the filming. The woman took his reaction in stride, laughing at his bewilderment.

The video is a lighthearted and amusing look at a surprising family size, capturing a moment of genuine cultural and personal shock. Watch the video below:

Reactions to mother-of-twelve claim

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@appiah_renee said:

"This woman is so blessed at least 4 of them will make it and take care of her."

@AChelsea4ever commented:

"Someone needed only one. Someone too aborted more than 14. This world ankasa."

@kwakuhelate1 wrote:

"Wow. You should have added her momo number so we can contribute a little to her. She has always raised them well. Bless this woman."

@evils_only said:

"Eeeeeiiiiiiiiiiiiiii 12. Sometimes it depends on the location you dey live. If this woman dey Accra here anor sure say she go do this thing ooo herh eiiiii. 12 Aden. they are girls too. Hmmmm."

@miraclegabianu wrote:

"It baffles me that the lower classes rather births so much and the aristocrats and upper classes have less. Why?"

@miraclegabianu stated:

"The core of the issue isn't the number of children itself, but the capacity to provide for their basic needs, education, and healthcare. If that can be done with ease then I guess it wouldn’t matter birthing more."

A Kenyan cleric, Pastor Vincent Mboya Mulwa, argues that the Bible supports polygamy. Photo credit: Tuko.ke. Image source: Facebook

Source: UGC

Kenyan pastor says the Bible supports polygamy

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Kenyan cleric Pastor Vincent Mboya Mulwa argued that the Bible supports polygamy, contrary to widespread Christian belief.

The pastor, who has preached for over 40 years, emphasised that Christian men should be free to marry as many women as they desire, as it's not about men's desire but women's need for husbands.

Pastor Mulwa's view contradicts the traditional Christian teaching that men should marry only one wife, with divorce allowed only for sexual immorality.

He called for Christians to be taught the "true gospel," claiming that they have been misled about marriage and polygamy.

Source: YEN.com.gh