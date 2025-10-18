William Kusi, the lawyer representing Akosua Serwaa, accused Daddy Lumba's family head as the originator of the legal dispute

The lawyer said Akosua Serwaa was not happy with all that was happening after the demise of her legally married husband

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on the matter in the comment section

William Kusi, the lawyer representing Akosua Serwaa, said Daddy Lumba’s family head is the cause of the ongoing legal dispute between the legally married wife and others.

He made this known after a court session on Thursday, October 16, 2025, during which the application for an injunction on Daddy Lumba’s funeral was adjourned to October 28.

Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi, blames Daddy Lumba's family head for the legal dispute. Photo credit: @plus1tv, @beautyqueen_5l

Source: TikTok

In a video on X, Lawyer William Kusi said all the propaganda that was started after Daddy Lumba died are being thwarted. He added that many are now learning the truth.

“Those who started propaganda are now coiling because the truth is coming out. The unfortunate thing is that there are new developments which are not in the public. But we will ensure the right thing is done.”

When asked how her client feels considering all that is happening, William Kusi said Akosua Serwaa is not happy with developments. However, the posture of Daddy Lumba’s family head left her with no choice.

“In all this she is s disappointed. She wished it never happened. Unfortunately, the posture of the family head is the cause of the problem. If letters are written to you denying you of your rights as a wife, I’m sure that you can’t just sleep and let it pass by. So that is the originating factor of all this.”

“I have the sister of Daddy Lumba here and she represented Akosua Serwaa in court. So, that demonstrates the kind of love the family has for Akosua Serwaa,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lawyer's comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on social media. Read them below:

@Niilanteyparker said:

"This Daddy Lumba case is turning into pure family drama in court. Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer basically threw shade."

@tnkghanafirst wrote:

"The law is the law. Men, women endeavor to do the right thing, always. Desertion (abandonment) has come into the matter. So DL abandoned legally married wife and 3 kids and moved on without looking back?"

@collwus said:

"Very experienced, and intelligent lawyer! "

@kofiabebs wrote:

"BS you want your money so you can speak anyhow."

@1992Paby said:

"Abusua dɔ funu ampa."

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer says she's a victim

YEN.com.gh reported that William Kusi, the lawyer for Akosua Serwaa, said that his client was the actual victim in the ongoing dispute involving Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

Lawyer William Kusi mentioned some of the hardships Daddy Lumba's wife had been through while living in Germany with her children after the husband left.

Ghanaians commented on the viral video, which was shared by United Television on their Instagram handle.

Source: YEN.com.gh