Daddy Lumba's younger sister, Faustina Fosu, has reacted to the ongoing legal drama surrounding her family

In an interview, the musician's sister pleaded with Ghanaians over the disrespect shown to her late brother

Faustina Fosu also made an emotional appeal to Daddy Lumba's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, amid their dispute

Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of the late musician Daddy Lumba, has broken her silence amid the family drama that has emerged since her brother's demise.

In an interview shared by blogger DEK360 Ghana on Friday, October 17, 2025, the late music icon's sister pleaded with Ghanaians to stop hurling insults at her late brother over the ongoing family issues.

She noted that Daddy Lumba lived an exemplary life without negativity and deserved to be accorded respect even after in death. She stated that she had also been a victim of verbal attacks from Ghanaians on social media.

Faustina Fosu stated that she would consider seeking the help of some influential people to stop the negative comments about her late elder brother.

Faustina Fosu speaks about family legal drama

Addressing the ongoing legal drama in her family, Faustina Fosu called on Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, to end hostilities and peacefully co-exist to ensure that their late husband gets a befitting burial.

She noted that her family had not taken sides in the dispute between the two widows and were only interested in a peaceful co-existence with each other.

She said:

"We have not called Akosua Serwaa ungrateful or claimed that she has done something wrong. We are also not tagging Odo Broni as ungrateful. All we want is for them to have patience, love and belief to ensure peace."

"I am on my knees begging the two of them. We are not behind anyone's side. The family wants peace because we are not that many for us to be divided. They should calm down."

Faustina Fosu also noted that she would consult some traditional leaders to intervene in the matter and bring a peaceful resolution.

She also addressed some allegations concerning Daddy Lumba's funeral committee, stating that no one had been sidelined and that every party had a representative.

The video of Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosu, speaking amid the drama in her family is below:

Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit against Abusuapanin, Odo Broni

Akosua Serwaa initiated legal proceedings on October 2 against Daddy Lumba's family head, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, co-wife Odo Broni, and Transitions Funeral Home.

In a statement released on October 9, 2025, the late singer’s first wife explained that she decided to take action after not being consulted in planning her late husband's funeral.

She stated that she had been repeatedly ignored since her husband’s passing and that she only found out about the planned funeral date on social media.

Akosua Serwaa, among her reliefs sought, asked the court to declare her as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife and to stop the family head and Odo Broni from portraying the latter as the late singer’s widow.

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, some members of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's families were present at the Kumasi High Court 5 for the hearing.

The family head and elder sister of the late music icon, Ernestina Fosu, who represented Akosua Serwaa, were involved in the court proceedings.

The High Court 5, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, adjourned the hearing of the injunction application by Akosua Serwaa to Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

She also urged both parties and their families to consider the stature and legacy of Daddy Lumba in Ghana and find an amicable solution to end the dispute that has threatened to derail his funeral.

The family head, Victor Banahene, has subsequently filed a motion in court to challenge the legal capacity of Akosua Serwaa's case.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Akosua Serwaa’s legal action against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and others:

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer accuses Abusuapanin of embezzlement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's lawyer accused Daddy Lumba's family head, Mr Banahene, of embezzling the funds generated from the late singer's one-week celebration.

In an interview, the lawyer alleged that the family head had siphoned money from a bank account created for the funds for his lavish lifestyle.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer's accusations against Daddy Lumba's family head triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

