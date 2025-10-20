A rainbow-like halo appeared during the 40-day observance ceremony for Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Attendees interpreted the rainbow as a spiritual sign, believing it symbolised the late apostle's presence

Netizens debated its significance, with some attributing it to spirituality and others to a scientific explanation

A video of emotional and spiritual significance has stirred reactions, where a rainbow appeared during the 40-day observance ceremony for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Late Apostle Kwadwo Sado Kantanka's 40-day observation ceremony takes place in University of Ghana Sports Stadium on October 20, 2025. Photo credit: EDHUB (X)

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, attendees and mourners at the observance ceremony shared their excitement at the appearance of the halo rainbow.

The observance event took place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Family members, children, church elders, and dignitaries also shared their touching reflections on the inspiring journey of the late engineer, who empowered many Ghanaian youths.

Kwadwo Safo: Rainbow spotted during observation ceremony

As the event proceeded with drumming and announcements acknowledging the family members of the deceased, a solar halo, or rainbow-like ring, formed around the sun.

The crowd reacted with jubilation and tears of joy. As seen in a viral video, many of the mourners and attendees fell to the floor, face high up to the sky, gazing at the supposed rainbow.

A rainbow-like halo appears during the 40-day observance ceremony for Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. Photo credit: Kantanka family (Facebook).

The crowd also interpreted this natural phenomenon as a powerful sign. Many believed it was proof that the spirit of Apostle Kantanka was still present with them.

The master of ceremonies can be heard referring to the late apostle as 'our hero' while acknowledging his family, reinforcing the deep reverence the attendees had for him.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo passed away on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Watch the occurrence in the video below:

Reactions to rainbow at Kwadwo Safo’s observance

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Saaqib Madah commented:

"White light passes through water droplets and splits to its individual color. Yes we learnt all that in school but naa e be spiritual."

Boakye-yiadom wrote:

"Ghanaians and spirituality, this is just coincidence. We are in the rainy season, you should expect a rainbow. Aba."

Kwame Agbeneva said:

"Africa is late but with some peoples involved, we're very far behind."

Opam Adjei commented:

"Hmmm I believe in God paaaaa. But black man should know that rainbow can be created scientifically. Aww Africa."

Edeh Arinze said

I weep for Africa. The saddest part be say as you are still crying for your own people, you go see say e get people wey their own mumu get levels. The rainbow that appeared is what is causing all this celebrations? Rainbow?"

Mourners bow and gather around Kantanka's photo

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that some elderly individuals were spotted arriving at the premises of the late Apostle Kwado Safo Kantanka's plush residence to mourn his demise.

As they arrived on the compound, the individuals knelt and bowed before a framed photo of the late Apostle Kwado Safo Kantanka, hanged on a stand.

They later sat on the floor and formed a little gathering to mourn the late inventor as a form of worship for their fallen religious leader.

