A Ghanaian Senior High School student, presumably in his first year, made a hilarious move of naming and marking his property while preparing to resume his school.

In a video sighted on social media, the SHS student, who attends Abuakwa State College, meticulously labelled all of his personal belongings with a marker.

SHS student labels items before resumption

In the video, he labelled his school belt, towel, scrubs, shoes, wears, drawers, calculator, and many of his items with his name, Emmanuel Obiri Yeboah.

His sister filmed the moment and could be heard laughing at the top of her voice, exclaiming in a mix of Ghanaian pidgin and Twi.

The video humorously captures a very relatable experience for students in Ghana's boarding school system.

Ministry of Education welcomes SHS freshers

Over 590,000 first-year students have begun reporting to Senior High Schools across Ghana for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The Ministry of Education, in a statement, urged young students to be disciplined and prepared for this important phase of their lives with dedication and enthusiasm.

This academic year would operate under a blended track system, according to the ministry, with both single-track and transitional double-track schools in place.

The Ghana Education Service also announced that single-track schools would end the academic year on August 21, 2026, while double-track transitional schools would close on September 4, 2026.

Reactions to SHS student marking his belongings

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

EKNOPOKU said:

"I know someone who wrote his name all over his shirt and still got stolen. 🥲🙂"

Gideon Nana Sarfo wrote:

"You are even worrying yourself. The second owners are waiting for you."

Ki_Kay commented:

"My dorm mate wrote her name on her sardines and Milo sef. 🤣"

Bismark_69 said:

"Within two weeks he will call you to bring another shirt and calculator. 😂😂"

Odasanyi hilariously said:

"Should we tell him? Or we should wait… Reply fast fast."

Kelly_andy88 wrote:

"Form one boy you dey take warb go school. Wear it in the house for the last time before you go to school."

henryhanson9 commented:

"The funny thing is... the things will still go missing, he's gonna see them with someone else with his name on them and still can't take it."

Ama Burland recounts bizarre SHS experiences

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that content creator and food blogger Ama Burland shared two bizarre and frustrating experiences from her Senior High School days.

In an interview, she recalled being summoned by the disciplinary committee after a female classmate allegedly proposed to her, even though she declined his advances.

Ama also described another strange incident during her final year in SHS when she was punished for 'speaking Chinese', with netizens commenting on their own experiences.

