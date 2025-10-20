Roman Fada, the manager of Daddy Lumba, has made a rare public appearance amid the ongoing dispute between members of the late singer's family.

Daddy Lumba: Roman Fada Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute in Late Singer’s Family

Source: Facebook

The family members of the late highlife musician and his first spouse, Akosua Serwaa, were present at the Kumasi High Court 5 on Thursday, October 16, 2025, for the hearing against the second wife, Odo Broni, family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home.

The late Daddy Lumba's first wife filed a suit to seek an interlocutory injunction over her late husband’s funeral.

In a statement released on October 9, 2025, Akosua Serwaa explained that she decided to take action after not being consulted in planning her late husband's funeral.

She stated that she had been repeatedly ignored since her husband’s passing and that she only found out about the planned funeral date on social media.

Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur adjourned the hearing of the injunction application by Akosua Serwaa to Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

She also urged both parties and their families to consider the stature and legacy of Daddy Lumba in Ghana and find an amicable solution to end the dispute that has threatened to derail his funeral.

Roman Fada makes appearance amid family dispute

On Sunday, October 19, 2025, Roman Fada attended veteran gospel musician Grace Ashy's 25th anniversary celebration event at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Dome in Accra.

The manager of the late Daddy Lumba sported a black suit, white shirt, and bow tie as he and gospel singer Diana Asamoah interacted during their arrival at the event.

Speaking to some bloggers at the event, Roman Fada noted that he was in contention to manage Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

The gospel singer initially joked that she opposed his proposition before claiming later that they had already established a working relationship.

The video of Roman Fada speaking in public amid Daddy Lumba's family dispute is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh