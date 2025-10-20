Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s daughter grabbed attention during her grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s 40-day memorial after arriving in stylish heels

Her unusual fashion choice appeared to prompt disapproval from one of her aunties, who muttered unhappily and appeared to tell her to change into slippers

The moment sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising the aunties for setting the young girl straight

Ghanaian businessman, Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s daughter grabbed attention at her grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s 40-day memorial as she showed up in heels.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the young lady arrived in style at the event, held on October 20, 2025 at the University of Ghana Sports Complex.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s daughter turned up dressed in all-black, befitting the mournful nature of the event, with a headscarf on and attention-grabbing heels on her feet.

She walked towards her aunties and her father to greet them, but appeared to get in trouble as one of her aunties watched her feet and started muttering unhappily about her choice of footwear.

The video stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising her auntie for ‘setting her straight’ about the acceptable dress code to attend such an event.

Following the contentious moment, the businessman’s daughter greeted the rest of her aunties and then was seen hugging her father.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr surfaces after family disagreement

The 40-day memorial event marked the first time Kwadwo Safo Jnr appeared in public after his family issued a disclaimer for the public not to engage in any business dealings with him.

The statement warned that anyone who flouts the directive to deal with the former Kantanka Automobiles Chief Executive Officer (CEO) did so at their own risk.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has been authorised to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organisation of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the October 6 statement read in part.

The statement emerged amid a reported power struggle between Kwadwo Safo Jnr and his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo.

At the 40-day memorial, the duo grabbed headlines as they were spotted seated together despite reports of acrimony.

While they sat in the same row, they held no interactions with each other, exhibiting a cold demeanour.

