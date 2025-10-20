Apostle Kwadwo Safo: Adwoa Safo Calls for Unity Among Family and Church Amid Rumoured Family Rift
- Adwoa Safo has broken her silence amid rumours of a rift between her and her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena
- At a night vigil for her late father, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP made an appeal to her family and the Kristo Asafo church
- Adwoa Safo's remarks at the event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media
Renowned Ghanaian politician and lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo has broken her silence amid rumours of a rift in her family following the demise of her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.
On Saturday, October 18, 2025, the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo held a Vigil Night event at Taifa, Accra, to honour the Kristo Asafo Mission leader.
Controversial fashionista and entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman, along with many members of the Kristo Mission church, were present at the public event, which was a night of deep reflection and heartfelt celebration of the inventor.
Adwoa calls for unity amid rumoured rift
Preaching in front of the large gathering at the Vigil Night event, Adwoa Safo assured them of God's love and protection despite the demise of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.
The former Dome-Kwabenya MP emphasised the need for unity and peace among the church and the family in the absence of her late father.
She said:
"Today, I am standing here to plead with Kristo Asafo members to be united to go to Nana Safo's kingdom, where there are good things."
Adwoa Safo appealed to members of the Kristo Asafo Mission to follow her late father's teachings and protect and uphold his legacy.
The video of Adwoa Safo speaking at her late father's vigil night is below:
Apostle Safo's demise and rumoured family rift
Apostle Kwadwo Safo passed away at age 113 on Thursday, September 14, 2025, according to his family. His daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, announced the news of his demise to the public in a statement.
Kristo Asafo insider details alleged ‘sins’ Kwadwo Safo Jnr committed against his father in secret audio
Following his demise, prominent personalities, including Nana Akufo-Addo, Osebo the Zaraman, Nana Kwame Bediako, Akrobeto, Bola Ray, Diana Asamoah, and many others, have visited the residence of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka to commiserate with the grieving family.
In recent weeks, rumours emerged that there was a dispute between two of the late inventor's children, Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr, after the family released a disclaimer.
In the disclaimer, they warned the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with Nana Kwadwo Akofena.
The family also advised that all issues about the funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.
Adwoa Safo's remarks stir reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
User84608832797 commented:
"Now, it will be difficult for the NPP to hold all these numbers because the one who can manipulate their mind is gone. They should have taken advantage when he was alive."
Adwoa Adepa said:
"May our living God bless you and protect you, our queen 👑. We love you more 🥰 you're so precious to us."
Hilda Baby wrote:
"Indeed, you are a leader, good work done."
Ikegrace construction commented:
"I see the power of Papa in my sister, Adwoa."
Kingalvaro441 said:
"Like father, like daughter ❤️."
Kantanka family associate denied alleged rift
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka family associate denied allegations of an alleged rift between the children of the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader.
In a video, Dr Philip Siaw Kissi accused Ghanaian bloggers of creating lies about Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family.
He also claimed that the children were on good terms with each other despite the rumours from some people.
