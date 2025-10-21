2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) first runner-up, Asakia Hawawu Hanan, has been inducted into the GMB Hall of Fame

The 22-year-old displayed an act of bravery with her performance during the finale in a viral video

Some social media users claimed that she deserved to be the winner instead of the Volta regional representative

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) first runner-up Asakia Hawawu Hanan delivered one of the most memorable performances during the finale.

The former T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School graduate from Kumasi made a bold statement by bringing a live snake onto the stage.

2025 GMB 1st runner-up Asakia causes a stir as she performs with a live snake at the finale. Photo credit: @tv3.

2025 GMB first runner-up performs with snake

Asakia has earned widespread admiration for her brave showcase, where she performed with a live snake while addressing critical issues in society, such as illegal mining, which is detrimental to the well-being of Ghanaians.

She spoke passionately about a society once bound by tradition, now in disarray, where ambition has replaced reverence, and ancient wisdom is being ignored.

As a symbol of the goddess, she traversed the ruins of civilisation, calling on her people to reconnect with their heritage, embrace peace, return to modesty, and rediscover their roots.

Asakia's live snake act at GMB trends

Some fans have reacted to Asakia's performance with a live snake during her final flawless presentation at the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful from October 19 to October 20, 2025, at the National Theatre.

I ’m-Abynarh stated:

"Please, was the snake real😂😭..If Asakia's vote was good, she would’ve won the game falaaaa."

Princess Yaa stated:

"If it was Etornam like by this time the ewes would have gotten another name 'juju"

Aliyu Rashidat stated:

"Etormam won, but Asakia is trending 😍😍😍."

Giftioux babe stated:

"The costume looks too modern for a priestess."

The Instagram videos of GMB first runner-up Asakia performing with a snake are below:

2025 GMB first runner-up Asakia celebrates birthday

On October 20, 2025, Asakia celebrated her birthday, a special day not only because she turned a year older, but also because it marked the moment she was crowned as a beauty queen.

Though Asakia had competed in other pageants before, this day solidified her place in the spotlight.

2025 GMB winner Etornam, second runner-up Sika and first runner-up Asakia before the finale, where the Upper East representative performed with a live snake. Photo credit: @tv3

In 2021, she was awarded the title of Face of Christian Service at Christian Service University College, where she also won the People's Choice Award.

2025 GMB first runner-up Asakia graduated with a degree in communication from the prestigious Christian Service University College.

The Instagram video is below:

