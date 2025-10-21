2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Etornam was also a contestant on the TV3 Date Rush relationship show

The reigning beauty queen left unforgettable memories on the show with her choice of men according to the viewers on TikTok

Some social media users have commented on Queen Etornam's new videos as she spoke about her poor upbringing

Ghanaian Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, who had previously competed in other beauty pageants before joining Ghana's Most Beautiful, went online to search for love.

The 2025 GMB winner, who opted for the stage name Etornam, participated in TV3’s relationship show Date Rush.

2025 GMB winner competes in Date Rush

The reigning Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, who began her schooling at the age of 14, was known as Isabella in 2022 when she competed on the Date Rush programme, hosted by Giovanni Caleb and Anita Akuffo.

Although Isabella did not win or find true love on the show, she gained attention for her bold outfit choices and dance moves.

During one of the episodes, she shared that she left her supposed partner, Emmanuel, for Nicky, explaining that the former was immature and his demeanor was a red flag for her.

The TikTok videos of 2025 GMB winner Etornam competing in 2022 Date Rush as Isabella sparks conversations online below:

2025 GMB winner starts school at 14

In a recent interview, Etornam, the 2025 GMB winner, shared insights into her challenging upbringing and early experiences of selling on the streets.

The Volta Regional representative spoke about the lack of infrastructure in her community during her teenage years.

Growing up in a rural area with limited educational resources, she faced significant barriers to reading and learning.

Etornam highlighted that her passion for television presenting and acting was sparked during a visit to her uncle in the city.

However, she faced setbacks when trying to enroll in a local school at the age of 14, which ultimately led to her rejection.

The Instagram video of 2025 GMB winner Etornam sharing her emotional life story is below:

2025 GMB Winner flaunts her new SUV

Etornam, the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, who impressed the judges with her final speech in her local dialect, has been gifted a new car by the organizers of the pageant.

Born in Yeji, this is the first time Etornam has owned a car, marking a significant milestone after her hard work and dedication to becoming a star.

Some social media users have congratulated the beauty queen on her latest achievement.

The Instagram video of the 2025 GMB winner Etornam driving her new expensive SUV is below:

