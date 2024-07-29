The KNUST student who commenced the Guinness World Record attempt has brought her quest to an end

Vanessa Salese started her journey to set a new record for the longest game marathon on Friday, July 29, 2024, and has ended her quest

An ambitious third-year KNUST student, Vanessa Azoumaro Salese, who recently embarked on a quest to set a Guinness World Record has now ended it.

She completed the journey on Monday, July 29, 2024, at about 5:00 am. Vanessa is poised to break boundaries by setting a GWR.

Vanessa has ended her GWR attempt after playing 56 hours of video game. Image source: Vanessa Salese

Source: Getty Images

On Friday, July 26, 2024, she commenced her journey in the Ghost of Tsushima series at the Kumasi SG Mall and said she ould play for 48 hours.

However, she exceeded her target by over 10 hour, playing 56 hours, 30 minutes, and 43 seconds. Her friends and loved ones were present to support her.

Watch the video below:

Vanessa shares her motivation in a video

In an interview, Vanessa noted her motivation for pursuing this attempt, stating that she had always been passionate about setting a Guinness World Record.

"The Guinness World Record is something that I've always wanted to do. But I've wanted mine to be unique. I didn't want to start off with something someone had done before.

"So I went through, and I was looking for something that no one has done before because I want to be a female to be the first to set it for others to follow," she said.

Vanessa is yet to submit her evidence to the GWR jury.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Vanessa's GWR attempt

Netizens who saw the video were proud of Vanessa and took to the comment section to express their views about her GWR attepmt.

@nanaosei1262 wrote:

"Great Work Goddy. keep it up."

@NextGenDevelopers7 wrote:

"Let's go."

@TalesOfkhali wrote:

"Make she make Ghana proud erh."

@cyrilappiah8908 wrote:

"She force."

