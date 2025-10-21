The Tema Traditional Council has declared that the historic Meridian Hotel property belongs entirely to them

Future MP dramatically halted ongoing construction works, insisting that the project had no authorization from the Council

Reports suggest that TDC officials were allegedly involved in questionable dealings surrounding the sale of the iconic land that once housed Kwame Nkrumah’s luxurious hotel

An alleged spokesperson for the Tema Traditional Council, Henry Oko Oninku, also known as Future MP, has warned the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) to stay off the land that once hosted Kwame Nkrumah’s historic Meridian Hotel in Tema.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Henry is seen instructing masons working at the site to stop construction. He later spoke on the phone with the supposed landowner, directing him to report to the office of the Tema Traditional Council for clarification since, according to him, the land belongs solely to the Council.

“It is not for anybody other than the Tema Traditional Council. I want to know who gave you the go-ahead to work on this land,” Henry was seen speaking to the supposed landowner.

He further warned that if any work continued without authorization, he would personally ensure that all structures erected on the land were dismantled.

The supposed landowner, after a brief exchange, conceded and instructed his workers to pause operations, saying, “Stop working for now.”

A video of Future MP halting construction at the Meridian Hotel site has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). Watch the video below.

Nkrumah’s Meridian Hotel, a haunting fall from grace

Once an epitome of luxury and innovation, the Meridian Hotel in Tema stood as a symbol of Ghana’s post-independence pride, built under Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for a modern, globally connected Africa.

Strategically located on the Greenwich Meridian, the hotel’s name reflected its international appeal. It hosted elite travelers and dignitaries, making it one of Ghana’s finest five-star establishments.

Residents and commuters have also raised safety concerns about the abandoned site, which has become a haven for criminals who attack unsuspecting passersby, especially during the early hours and at night.

In 2005, one of the most notorious incidents occurred when armed robbers, including the infamous Atta Ayi, attacked the Engen Filling Station near the old hotel. Five of the robbers were killed in a gun battle with the Buffalo Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Today, debate continues over what should become of the Meridian Hotel. Some citizens are calling on the government to restore it as a national heritage site, while others believe private investors or local groups in Tema could transform it into a museum, cultural center, or even a luxury resort once again.

Meridian Hotel, Sea View, and other abandoned hotels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the rising number of hotel sustainability challenges in Ghana. Building and maintaining hotels in the country remains difficult due to complex regulations and high resource demands.

It is therefore unsurprising that many hotels struggle to stay operational over time.

The Meridian Hotel, built under Nkrumah’s leadership, once stood among Ghana’s most iconic landmarks. Sadly, it has been out of service since the 1990s, its structure now on the verge of collapse. Steel casings and iron rods pierce through its skeletal pillars, a painful reminder of neglect and lost national pride.

