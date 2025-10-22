Ghanaian blogger and videographer Nana Obeng Ampem shared details of Nana Agradaa's life behind bars following a trip to Nsawam Prison

In a video, he narrated how he joined a church to donate to inmates at the prison and took part in a church service led by Nana Agradaa

Bishop Peter Doe of the Aroma of Faith Chapel led the donation to the facility, where the infamous preacher is serving a 15-year jail term

Nana Agradaa reportedly led a church service and played drums during a recent visit to Nsawam Prison, Ghanaian blogger and videographer Nana Obeng Ampem has stated.

Blogger shares details of a trip to Nsawam Prison on October 21, 2025, during which Nana Agradaa reportedly led a church service. Image credit: @ghonetv, @obengampem, @ghana.eye

On October 22, 2025, TikToker Mama Diana, also known as Nana Agradaa’s Mother, announced that she had recently visited the jailed televangelist in Nsawam Prison.

She shared a video of a donation exercise they carried out at the facility and stated via her caption that they met the former priestess, who she claimed was in good spirits.

Nana Agradaa leads church service at Nsawam

TikToker Nana Obeng Ampem, who was part of the visit to Nsawam Prison, has shared more details of the trip and given an update on Nana Agradaa.

In a video, he claimed that the donation was organised by a Ghanaian man of God, Bishop Peter Doe of the Aroma of Faith Chapel in Sapeiman.

He stated that when they got to the prison for the donation, they were not allowed to record anything going on apart from the donation itself, which was presented to the officers.

Nana Obeng added that following the conclusion of the donation, they were allowed to enter the prison yard to interact with the inmates.

The blogger stated that they organised a church service with the inmates, which was led by Nana Agradaa, who also played the drums during the praises and worship.

He concluded by giving a rundown of activities that Nsawam Female prison inmates enjoy in their free time, including watching television, church services, and others.

The Facebook video shared by the blogger is below.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa leading Nsawam service

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from social media users reacting to the video with details about Nana Agradaa’s prison life.

Church service, led by Nana Agradaa who played drums. Aisha Huang. They watch tv, hold service, get all they want

Rose said:

"Awwwwwww, my godmother Mama Pat, may the Lord be with you"

Danquah Bright 🇬🇭 wrote:

"Will visit her when I go to Ghana."

Grandma is a vgn commented:

"Thanks God, she is ok."

Pini's smock hub said:

"Some even cook their own food in the prison."

Anibee💅🏼✅❣️ wrote:

"No matter how you feel good there, as you are saying, prison is not a good place to go, and you can’t feel comfortable as you would feel at home🙏."

Frankkito🩵🇬🇭 commented:

"They should add another 10 years."

Nanaadjoaafariwa said:

"Ei Aisha Huan, I thought they returned her to the home country ooo. I still remember some videos of her with some MPs."

Nana Agradaa celebrates her first birthday in Nsawam Prison on October 18, 2025. Image credit: NanaAgradaa

Nana Agradaa celebrates birthday in prison

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa celebrated her birthday in Nsawam Prison.

The controversial televangelist turned a year older on October 18 and was celebrated by her husband, Angel Asiamah, who shared a video celebrating their love.

