Nana Agradaa’s husband, Pastor Angel Asiamah, touched many hearts online as he shared a video celebrating his wife’s first-ever birthday in Nsawam Prison

The Heaven Way Church founder marked her birthday in prison on October 18, 2025, three months after she was sentenced to 15 years with hard labour

Angel Asiamah's video stirred sorrowful reactions on social media, with many fans of Nana Agradaa praying for God's protection for her

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has stirred sadness on social media as he shared a video of his wife on her birthday.

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry was jailed after being convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

The conviction stemmed from her defrauding certain members of the public during a church service in 2022.

Nana Agradaa aired advertisements in the media that promised anyone who attended her church that whatever money they brought to her would be doubled.

She failed to do so and sent the victims away empty-handed, leading to the start of a court case against her.

The Accra Circuit Court 10, presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, sentenced the preacher to 15 years in prison with hard labour on July 3, 2025.

Nana Agradaa celebrates birthday in prison

The controversial preacher, who has been behind bars for three months, turned a year older on October 18, 2025.

The birthday marked her first special occasion at Nsawam Prison, where she has been since her sentencing in July.

To mark the momentous occasion, her husband, Angel Asiamah, shared a video of them with a lovely message for her.

The video contained sweet moments showcasing their love before his wife’s incarceration.

“Heavenly Father, grant my wife strength to face whatever comes her way with the grace and beauty she always shows. Bless her with courage and peace that surpasses all understanding. Celebrate her life today and always. Happy birthday, Mrs Asiamah," he wrote.

Meanwhile, other TikTokers with close ties to Nana Agradaa, including Agradaa’s mother and Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, also shared videos of some of Mama Pat’s fondest moments to mark her birthday.

Reactions to Angel Asiamah's Agradaa birthday video

Jeanne said:

"Happy birthday, mummy 🥹❤️! I’d make sure you get the justice you deserve ❤."

WOMAN_KING OHENEWAA🎹💋🎤🥂♌❣ wrote:

"Happy birthday, my woman king...you are blessed🥰🥰🥰."

Esi Nana Sikafew commented:

"God has hid you to prepare and use you properly. On your special day, I pray the heavens forgive every shortcoming and make you whole."

Angel Asiamah details Agradaa's suffering in jail

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah opened up about his wife, Nana Agradaa's suffering in jail.

In a video, Asiaman stated that despite her distress, the controversial televangelist remained in a hopeful mood that things would turn around for her.

