Jean Mensa: EC Boss Shows Godly Side, Volunteers at NSPPD Ghana Conference
- Jean Adukwei Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, was captured volunteering at the 2025 NSPPD Ghana Prayer Conference
- The revered EC boss was seen sharing someone's testimony on behalf of the person, as is the practice at the conference
- Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts
Jean Adukwei Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), was seen working as a volunteer at the 2025 NSPPD Ghana Prayer Conference.
The New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations. (NSPPD) It is a global prayer platform for revival, held every Monday-Friday online. The prayer platform was launched by Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze.
Pastor Jerry Eze, through the fellowship, organises prayer conferences in various countries.
On Saturday, November 1, 2025, the NSPPD Ghana prayer conference was held, and there were several miracles and testimonies to be shared.
In a video, Jean Mensa shared a testimony of a lady who had been healed from a pain in her shoulder.
According to the EC boss, the lady said she could not move her hand for two years, but she was healed at the prayer conference.
"This young lady came here with a pain in her shoulder. She testifies that she's had this pain for two years, and she couldn't lift her hand. But even before you asked that they should do what they couldn't do before she started moving her hand."
This is not the first time Jean Mensa has shown that she participates in NSPPD.
In a Facebook post, Pastor Jerry Eze shared a photo of when Ghana's EC boss visited his congregation.
In the post, he described her as a full NSPPD member.
Watch the video below:
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @charllycolegh on X. Read them below:
@KwasiTerminator said:
"She's doing the work of the Lord, her saviour and master Jesus. God bless her."
@ReeceJamesBoss wrote:
"Good. She’s reminding us she needs to be sacked, and she will get it too."
@stayfocusgh said:
"They use religion to shield their evil souls."
@john_zewu wrote:
"Ahh, I said the same to my kid sis yesterday."
@pearle721 said:
"EC, she is an NSPPdian from day one, even went to Nigeria a few years back to attend church."
@komfo86883 wrote:
"Wow...that's a big woman. The Electoral Commissioner of Ghana oo...I'm speechless"
