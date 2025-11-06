Agradaa's Heaven Way Champion International Church has been flooded after a heavy downpour

In a video, the premises of the church were completely covered with water, blocking access to the compound

Many Ghanaians took to social media to react to the current state of Agradaa's church after the rainfall

Imprisoned Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has faced another significant challenge as her church, the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, continues to face deterioration.

Agradaa entrusted the church into her husband Angel Asiamah's hands following her 15-year conviction on July 3, 2025, for fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

The televangelist has been incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana and has subsequently appeared in court for other cases against her

Agradaa's church flooded after heavy downpour

In a video shared by an unidentified TikToker on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the premises of Agradaa's Heaven Way Champion International Ministry church in Weija were completely flooded after the recent downpour.

The heavy flooding had blocked all paths to the church's compound, making it inaccessible to people. The building was also in a dilapidated state with overgrown weeds circling it.

The once vibrant church, which Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, currently manages, looked like an old abandoned building that had not been renovated.

The waters from the church's compound had also flown to the streets outside the premises and posed a challenge for pedestrians and motorists who regularly used the road for their daily commute.

Filming the current state of the church, the TikToker noted that he wanted the imprisoned televangelist to see how her husband had been handling the church in her absence.

TikToker blasts Asiamah over church's deteriorating state

Footage of the flooding incident at the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry comes weeks after a TikToker blasted Angel Asiamah for the church's poor condition.

On October 22, Akosua Takyiwaa visited the church in Weija to assess its current condition.

In a video she shared, the church’s condition appeared to have deteriorated in Agradaa’s absence, with a pool of stagnant, contaminated water surrounding the premises.

She slammed Angel Asiamah over his failure to fix the church’s condition despite his earlier bragging. She alleged that some young men in the neighbourhood had also turned the church premises into a football field, where they played regularly.

Reactions to flooding incident at Agradaa's church

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kaypee commented:

"So where is Asiamah?"

Solangefleur1 said:

"And the TV station too is not coming again o."

Time & patience 2 wrote:

"Three months mpo nie, na fifteen years."

Ogidi 1 for You commented:

"So where is Asiamah, and what is he doing about this?"

Broni Ba remarked:

"All these things happening to Agra are not normal at all. Hmmm."

Nigel Gaisie visits Agradaa in prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie recounted his visit to the Nsawam female prisons to see Agradaa.

In an interview, the prophet noted that he had gone to offer prayers and support to the imprisoned televangelist at the prison.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie also responded to critics who blasted him for pleading leniency for Agradaa after her sentencing.

