Nana Agradaa has shared an emotional message with her friends and loved ones aftermarking her first birthday as an inmate at Nsawam Female Prison

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, relayed his wife's message to the Heaven Way Church congregation after visiting her on her birthday, October 18, 2025

Nana Agradaa was jailed in July 2025 after being convicted of defrauding victims through a money-doubling scheme in her church

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has shared a message to her loved ones after celebrating her first birthday behind bars.

Angel Asiamah shares new message from his wife Nana Agradaa after she celebrated her first birthday in prison. Image credit: @agradaatv, @sammykaymedia/Instagram

Source: Youtube

Nana Agradaa’s husband Angel Asiamah, stirred emotions on social media after opening up on his wife’s words during his most recent visit to Nsawam Prison.

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion’s Ministry was jailed for fifteen years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

The former traditional priestess turned evangelist was accused of defrauding multiple victims through a 2022 televised broadcast, during which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Her fraudulent promises led several individuals to hand over large sums of money in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

Following several complaints, officers of the Ghana Police Service arrested her on October 9, 2022.

She was charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences after which she pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

After a three year trial, Nana Agradaa was convicted in July and incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison.

Nana Agradaa celebrates birthday in prison

On October 18, Nana Agradaa turned a year older, marking her first birthday celebration since she became a prison inmate.

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, marked the occasion by sharing a lovely video collage of their times together.

“Heavenly Father, grant my wife strength to face whatever comes her way with the grace and beauty she always shows. Bless her with courage and peace that surpasses all understanding. Celebrate her life today and always. Happy birthday, Mrs Asiamah," he wrote.

Below is the TikTok video shared by Angel Asiamah to celebrate his wife's birthday.

On Sunday, October 19, Angel Asiamah addressed the Heaven Way Church congregation and informed them that he visited his wife on her birthday.

He stated that Nana Agradaa shared a message with him to be given to the congregation

Angel Asiamah said that his wife was overwhelmed with the love and support shown to her on her big day.

“The message she sent for you is that God blesses you all. The way you remembered to celebrate her, may God remember and celebrate you. May all your tears and troubles be washed away. She sent blessings to all her loved ones,” he stated.

The YouTube video of Angel Asiamah speaking about Nana Agradaa is below.

Nana Yeboah taunts Nana Agradaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah taunted Nana Agradaa over her incarceration at Nsawam Prison.

The Kumawood star, while on set, recorded a video ridiculing Agradaa's woes amid their years-long feud.

Source: YEN.com.gh