A group of Ghanaian youths protested against landlords demanding rent advances beyond the legal six-month limit

Protesters called for landlords to obey rental laws, which restrict advance payments to between one to six months

Ghanaians expressed frustration over exploitative rent practices, causing financial insecurity for low-income tenants

A group of determined Ghanaian youths has taken to the streets to challenge landlords and house owners who demand rent advance payments that exceed the legal limit of six months.

Some Ghanaian youths share their frustration by protesting against unlawful rent advance demands from landlords. Photo credit: EDHUB. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a group came out in their numbers to protest against the escalating burden on tenants placed by landlords all in the name of finding an apartment.

The protesters held a banner that read:

"Public Notice to All Landlords & Landladies."

One of the protesters in the video shared his anger and frustration over the housing situation in Ghana.

"The high cost of renting in Ghana has become unbearable. We are often forced to raise huge sums to cover these advance payments, which are not only illegal but also exploitative," he said.

Many tenants in Ghana, particularly in Accra, have voiced their frustration over the high rent charges imposed by landlords.

Some landlords are reportedly demanding up to two years' rent upfront, even though the Rent Control Department (RCD) specifies that rent should only be paid for one to six months in advance.

This practice is severely impacting low-income earners and young professionals, leaving them struggling to meet these demands, resulting in debt and financial insecurity.

The Ghanaian youths on the street shared their opinions and frustration with the banner held up high. The banner also contained their frustration in three points.

It read:

Landlords & landladies must obey the rental laws. The law says landlords & landladies should rent out their rooms for one to six months. It is illegal for landlords & landladies to rent out their rooms for one years/two years/more.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian landlords' call out

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Est1696 said:

"A landlord once told me I should go for a hotel or a guest house if I want 6 months."

@CollinsAmedzo commented:

"Until you pay rent on a monthly basis, you’ll never appreciate what the Ghanaian landlord does for u by taking two years advanced rent. At least you have peace of mind and can sleep well for two years."

@Simply_miles8 wrote:

"When it comes to renting in Ghana it is a two way affair, I bring my offer (one or two years) you decide on whether you want it or not. If not, the highest bidder comes for it. If you decide to demonstrate and the landlord decides not to rent his property to you what else?"

A Ghanaian TikTok star, Skpapa laments exorbitant rent prices. Photo credit: @skpapa39. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikToker star calls out Kumasi landlords

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a TikToker, Skpapa, lamented about the high cost of rent in the country.

According to Skpapa, Ghanaian youths are struggling to afford accommodation due to exorbitant rent charges.

A section of Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their individual experiences with landlords and homeowners.

Source: YEN.com.gh