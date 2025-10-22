A homeowner in Ghana bought sobolo drinks from his church and placed them by his electricity meters

In a video on social media, the man gave reasons for attaching the sobolo to the electricity meters

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A house owner has devised a spiritual means to ensure that his electricity consumption is significantly reduced so he would pay less in utility bills.

The man bought two metres and placed his belief instrument in both of them.

In a video on X, the person who was capturing the moment indicated that the owner of the house attached the spiritual sobolo to the two Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) meters.

The owner believes that the sobolo, which he got from church, will reduce his power consumption and thereby his bills.

Even though he did not state the church where he bought the sobolo, many people in the comment section suggested that he got it from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's Believers Worship Centre.

Many described the ‘sobolo for reduced power consumption' act as one that must not be done, considering that even the church they bought it from owed ECG bills at one point.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the Founder and Leader of the Believers Worship Centre, later settled the church's longstanding debt to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), amounting to GH¢308,741.16.

This payment, finalised recently, addresses the church’s accumulated bills that prompted the disconnection of its power supply on August 26, 2025.

Reactions to sobolo on metre

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@YezUShutUp said:

“Meanwhile, the one selling the sobolo owes ECG😂.”

@akwasi_worae wrote:

“Wait oo, same church the pastor was complaining about disconnection from ECG when he failed to pay his bills?”

@manfredthedance said:

“The funny thing is, the person, if asked, would tell you it has worked😭😭.”

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

“Herrrh, no wonder we are still a struggling country even with all the resources to be a richer country.”

@leadusthere said:

“Obinim and his church members did worse with Obinim stickers, but ask where he and those members are. Smh.”

@ArenaAfrique wrote:

“The meters ain’t our personal property. We can’t keep on behaving primitive way in the 21st century. This shouldn’t be tolerated in the country. I believe he or she should be reported to the authorities, so they advise him or her to do the right thing. This is how religion has made us.”

@youngomelly3 said:

“We’re literally living in a country where I believe a lot of people are still not mentally ok. How can this be possible? Not everything is spiritual.”

@Airtimestudioss wrote:

“ECG should go to the house; there’s an illegal connection. If I see something like this, I just question myself, “Was the black man too created by God”? I have so many questions to ask God when I meet for the top there one.😢.”

The government approves the exemption of electricity bills for selected strategic institutions. Source: John Abdula Jinapor Source: Facebook

Presidency exempted from paying electricity bills

YEN.com.gh reported that the cabinet approved the exemption of electricity bills for selected strategic institutions.

The exemption covers the Office of the President and outfits under the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, said this is to ensure the uninterrupted operations of essential national services in key sectors.

Source: YEN.com.gh