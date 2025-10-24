Patricia Amankwah, a Ghanaian mother of four based in Hamburg, collapsed during a candlelight vigil for Daddy Lumba on August 10

She later passed away in the hospital, with a video from her burial service on October 23 showing friends and family weeping in grief

The videos from the event stirred sad reactions online, with Ghanaians praying for her children and lamenting the struggles of life abroad

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman in Hamburg, Germany, Patricia Amankwah, has stirred sadness online after videos of her burial service surfaced online.

The Ghanaian woman who died after collapsing at Daddy Lumba's Hamburg vigil, Patricia Amankwaah, is buried in a tearful ceremony. Image credit: @amreport

Source: TikTok

Patricia Amankwah, a native of Asante Mampong, passed away in August after she collapsed at a social event.

On August 10, Ghanaians in Hamburg held a candlelight vigil for the legendary highlife musician after his unexpected death on July 26.

During the sombre remembrance event, the woman reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.

She was later identified as Patricia Amankwaah after more details about the tragedy emerged online.

The Ghanaian reportedly got into a confrontation with another person, believed to be the dad of one of her four children, and collapsed amid the confrontation.

Below is a TikTok video with details about Patricia Amankwaah's death.

Patricia Amankwaah's funeral held in Germany

In a video shared by the TikTok page Asante Mampong Report on October 23, the final funeral rites of the late Ghanaian were held in Hamburg.

The video showed numerous people weeping and wailing as they accompanied the mortal remains of Patricia Amankwaah to her final resting place.

In an emotional scene, the coffin was lowered into her grave, with many friends and family members struggling to control their emotions.

The TikTok video with sad scenes from Patricia Amankwaah's funeral is below.

Reactions to Patricia Amankwaah’s funeral

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Patricia Amankwaah’s funeral.

Many Ghanaians expressed condolences to the family and prayed for God to protect her children.

OHENEBA ❤️❤️💚💚 said:

"Hmmm so sad Pat rest well dear. The kids oooo, God do take care of her kids Amen 🙏."

Miracle wrote:

"Eii, some died at the vigil 😳."

Jhude31🇬🇭💥 commented:

"Very sad, may heaven accept her very well 🥹💔👏."

Rose Mensah917 said:

"Hmmmmm, may her soul rest in peace 🕊️🕊."

Mystical Rose wrote:

"After all our struggles abroad, this is the end of everything. May God Almighty have mercy on us."

Rosa 🌹🇬🇭 🇨🇭 commented:

"So sad ooo. Hmmmm, obi man so 😢."

Asanteadepapabi said:

"Asɛm oo, was it worth going to the vigil? Her kids oo."

Gertrude Amaniampong, a Ghanaian woman based in the United States of America reportedly dies alone in her room. Image credit: @bossubitoffeenicky

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian woman found dead in the US

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian woman in the United States of America (USA), Gertrude Amaniampong, was found dead in her room.

A viral TikTok video showed police and emergency responders retrieving the body after a friend made a report to the police due to not hearing from her for a while.

News of Gertrude Amaniampong's death sparked sorrowful reactions, with many Ghanaians online complaining about the loneliness of living and working abroad.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh