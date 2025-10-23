The four children of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings appeared together for the first time since their mother’s passing

In a viral video, they were seen visibly heartbroken over their mother's death, with Amina Rawlings melting hearts as she wept over her mother's demise

The touching video of the Rawlings siblings stirred emotional reactions online, with many offering prayers and words of comfort to the bereaved family

The children of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, were seen together in an emotional moment following their mother’s death.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children mourn her death at her residence, with Amina weeping uncontrollably. Image credit: NanaKonaduAgyeman, @dailywatchtvonline/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The veteran politician and gender and social activist passed away on October 23, 2025, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), in Accra.

Nana Konadu's death was confirmed to YEN.com.gh by a National Democratic Congress (NDC) executive and government appointee.

"The sad news happened a while ago at the Ridge Hospital in Accra," the executive noted.

Shortly after news of her death went viral, the Presidency also confirmed it in a statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

Nana Konadu was the wife of the late President Jerry John Rawlings and served as First Lady between December 31, 1981 and January 7, 2001.

Nana Konadu’s children appear together

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, all four children of the late first couple were seen together at their late parents’ residence.

The family organised a press conference to share details with the public about the tragedy.

Nana Konadu and Rawlings’ four children - Zanetor, Amina, Yaa Asantewaa, and Kimathi - were all seen seated for the public address.

Zanetor and Kimathi - who were part of a delegation to inform President John Dramani Mahama of the tragedy - looked stoic as they dealt with their grief in their own way.

Amina Rawlings, meanwhile, was seen in tears in an emotional moment that touched many online.

The video of the Rawlings children together following their mother’s death stirred sadness online.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Nana Konadu’s children mourning death

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ children mourning over her death.

🕊️ESI ABRƆNOMA🕊️ foss wura❤️ said:

"A lot going on in the guy’s head, his heart is broken but he’s trying to be the man. May God strengthen them . Rip mommy."

Cashboy wrote:

"Awwww😭😭😭😭 but honestly speaking, this year is not good koraa😭 big names have gone 😭😭."

Iklimzy59 commented:

"Hmmm losing both parents isn’t easy, me ma no hye den 🥺."

Source: YEN.com.gh