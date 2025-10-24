An elderly Ghanaian woman has gone viral after displaying youthful dance moves in church

She was captured dancing to KODA’s hit gospel song Nsem Pii, filling the crowd with excitement

The video has received massive reactions online, with many praising the woman's energy and spirit

A heartwarming video of an elderly woman showing off her vibrant energy during a church service has gone viral on social media.

The unidentified woman, believed to be in her early 60s, was seen energetically dancing to the late gospel legend Koda's hit song Nsem Pii, also known by its refrain, Things Are Not the Same Anymore.

Clad in a beautiful African print outfit and a red scarf tied neatly around her head, she moved with joy and freedom that captivated the congregation.

Her performance, both spirited and graceful, stood out as she outdanced even the younger members present.

Many have described her dance as a powerful display of happiness, proving that age is just a number when it comes to praising God.

The Facebook video, which has since gone viral, continues to spark admiration and laughter online.

Reactions to grandma dancing to Nsem Pii

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians on social media who shared their delight at the viral clip.

Paa Kwasi Kuranchie Arthur, a student of Ghana Communication Technology University, wrote:

“She’ll go home and complain of joint pains; someone should get her Aboniki.”

Owusu Philip added:

“See how she sat down quietly… the pains have just started. 😂😂”

Ananse Manso wrote:

“Killing two stones with one bird — praising God and exercising.”

Nana Ekua jokingly said:

“I’m supporting her with one pack of Aboniki. 🤣🤣”

Millicent Tenkorang added:

“See how she is dancing; let pastor start to preach, she go sleep now now.”

KODA's song inspires even after his death

It’s no surprise that the late gospel artist KODA’s music continues to move people to joy and reflection.

Known for his spiritual depth and musical talent, he used his songs to speak against greed and hypocrisy within the church.

He passed away on April 21, 2024, at the age of 45, leaving behind a legacy of faith, creativity, and truth.

In his timeless hit Nsem Pii, KODA questioned the direction of modern Christianity, singing about the misplaced priorities of preachers who focused more on material wealth than on salvation.

His lyrics, both in English and Twi, resonated deeply with many Ghanaians who admired his courage and honesty.

Some of his other popular songs include Hosanna, Nkwaa Abodo, and Adooso. KODA left behind his wife and three children.

Prophecy about KODA's death resurfaces online

YEN.com.gh also reported that following his passing, an old video of Reverend Kusi Boateng prophesying about KODA's death had resurfaced online.

In the footage, the Ghanaian pastor claimed that dark forces were plotting against the celebrated gospel musician and called for people to pray for him.

After KODA's death, fans and believers mourned the loss of a Christian music legend whose music continues to uplift souls in Ghana and beyond.

