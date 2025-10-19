Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, a former Education Minister has shared some of his vision he hopes to achieve if he becomes President

The NPP flagbearer hopeful said one of his major policies will benefit tertiary students and their parents

The MP for Bosomtwe Constituency said he is hopeful that his plans for Ghana will produce a Knowledge-based economy that could compete globally

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, a former Education Minister has pledged to introduce free tertiary education in Ghana if he is elected President of the country.

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, explained that his free university policy will be a continuation of the Free SHS policy introduced by the Akufo-Addo government.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is an aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries, which will be conducted on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

According to Dr Adutwum the free university policy will allow for equitable access to higher education and empower the next generation in their bid to contribute to national development.

Dr Adutwum indicated that nobody who is eligible to attend a tertiary institution should stay home because they cannot afford to pay.

“Education is the greatest equaliser, and no Ghanaian child should be denied the opportunity to attend university simply because of poverty,” he stated.

“Under my leadership, tertiary education will not be a privilege for a few but a right for all,” he added.

The former Minister stated that his free university education policy would be implemented progressively, starting with public universities and prioritising science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programmes.

On how the policy would be funded, Dr Adutwum said they would do that efficient resource allocation, improved revenue mobilisation, and partnerships with the private sector.

“We can achieve this if we manage our resources better and make education a true national priority,” he added.

Dr Adutwum, who is widely acknowledged for advancing STEM education during his tenure as Education Minister, said he envisages a knowledge-based economy that could compete globally.

“Ghana’s development depends on how well we invest in our human capital. I have the experience, the vision, and the will to make education truly transformative,” he said.

“Free university education will be the next bold step in continuing the legacy of the Free SHS policy.”

Reactions to Dr Adutwum’s free university education

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Dr Adutwum’s campaign message on social media. Read them below:

@SirRay92 said:

“Please, we are not interested. Somebody please tell him. He collapsed the basic and secondary schools, and the current government is trying to revive them.”

@afrifakwaku wrote:

“Nyansa biaa nnim. Free tertiary education? Na ɔman bɛn koraa nie na mpanimfoɔ no bi adwene da fam saa? A whole PhD holder oo. I am sure he has stayed & worked In the States before. They have scholarships and they pay for tuition but see my country 💔🤦‍♂️😫.”

@Cryptocurr24299 said:

“You couldn't even employed graduate teachers in your tenure as education minister. "Pending for Consideration" is your legacy.”

@GeorgeQuist wrote:

“That is not what Ghana needs now. You guys just came and put unnecessary strain on the economy with this Free SHS and now you also want to do what?”

@nicebello_ said:

“Create jobsssssss!!!! Redirect that money into building factories, hospitals, etc. People are already unemployed after paying for university tuitions.”

@PhiletComputers wrote:

“Very soon someone will promise free sanitary pad for all women in Ghana.”

@39geez said:

“Nana has really burdened Ghanaians with these free free stuffs herr!”

@Mansa_Musah1 wrote:

“Free free free galore...Instead of creating able and working people to take care of their sh!t, they won't. They'll make you dependent on handouts so they can perpetually control you. Take notes.”

