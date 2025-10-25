Prophet Ogyaba, the founder and leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, was honoured specially by his congregants

Some of the people present at the church laid their cloths and handkerchiefs on the floor for Prophet Ogyaba to walk on them

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on what the congregants did

Prophet Ogyaba, the founder and leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, received a grand welcome from his congregants during service, and the video has got many talking on social media.

The renowned preacher entered the church while service was ongoing, and it was interrupted just to welcome the Man of God.

Prophet Ogyaba walks on the cloths and handkerchiefs laid on the floor by his congregants. Photo credit: Prophet Ogyaba

In a video on X, the congregation was asked to welcome Prophet Ogyaba. The congregants stood up and, with applause, welcomed their Prophet to the church.

Some of the congregants, mainly women, put their cloths and handkerchiefs on the floor for Prophet Ogyaba to walk on them as a form of showing reverence to their spiritual head.

Prophet Ogyaba happily walked over the items on the floor and walked to the altar. He sat down briefly and was later seen dancing and possibly getting ready to preach since he was holding his microphone.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ogyaba's arrival in church

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video that was shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@NhyirabaDave said:

"The sad truth is most of the congregations that belong to these kinda churches no longer have a personal relationship with God, they idolise their pastors instead. So they’re blind to the glaring truth."

@iam_AmaZulu said:

"I pity these women's husbands; imagine your wife worshipping another man in the name of religion."

@k_bediako1 wrote:

"Mary gave birth to ein son, come die and some ppls dey benefit on am like a profit sei Eh. If your man don come rydee then talk you say pay all these enjoyment you took from ein name you fit do Osofo???"

@Far_Away_Home17 said:

"If Jesus Christ should decide to come today (definitely won't look and dress like he did 2000 years ago), what happened to him 2000 years ago will be like 'a handshake' compared to what Christians will do to him this time around."

@Halogen51591292 wrote:

"If I see my mummy for this situation, he no go hear from me for like 10 years."

@bobodealaso1 said:

"Are we worshipping God or humans,. I get it if it’s outside of the service, but worship is going on, and the church interrupts its service so as to celebrate his arrival. I don’t get it."

@GodswayRg wrote:

"Movie director, movie producer, and actor way turn pastor. I leave the rest for you guys."

@Markos_Garvey said:

"Ebi this same Jesus Mary born for a manger inside dem dey worship?"

Prophet Ogyaba and his wife Abigail Boakye go out on a date amid his infidelity issues. Photo source: Prophet Ogyaba

