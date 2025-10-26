A Ghanaian man sparked reactions online after he analysed the true cost of building a modest home

He said owning a home in Ghana was no longer realistic, citing a minimum GH₵650k budget

The man calculated that even with a GH₵20k monthly salary, saving for a house would take years

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian man has sparked reactions after he broke down the future of owning a home in the nation.

A Ghanaian man breaks down the future of owning a home in Ghana. Photo credit: Ekay. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a young Ghanaian decided to discuss the bleak future for youths who dream of owning a house during the present economic storm.

The Ghanaian, identified as Ekay, before dropping his concerns about the future of Ghanaians being able to afford a home, argued that the traditional path of building a house is no longer a realistic plan but a fantasy.

He broke down the estimated costs of building a modest two-bedroom house. The total cost he calculated was between GH₵650,000 and GH₵800,000, which he found alarming for a two-bedroom home.

He went on to analyse the average salary of Ghanaians and how it would take a minimum of 3 years of saving every single amount from one's salary to afford the luxury of building such a home.

"Suppose you earn GH₵20,000 a month. This building project is going to take you around three years to complete if you don’t spend any of that money. Like for the next three years, if you start in 2026, you finish in 2029 and you wouldn’t have touched any amount."

The man concluded with a dire warning, stating that his generation is "cooked" and that the situation is a wake-up call.

He admitted he doesn't have the solutions but stressed the urgent need to find them.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh